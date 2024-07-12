England vs Ireland - Euro 2025 qualifier live

Teams are in! There are a lot of changes for this Irish side from the one which lost to Sweden last time out. From that XI, Louise Quinn, Katie McCabe, Megan Connolly, Leanne Kiernan, and Kyra Carusa all drop out - for a variety of reasons, some enforced, some not.

Into the side come Niamh Fahey, Anna Patten, the fit-again Denise O’Sullivan, Emily Murphy and Amber Barrett.

STARTING XI | England v Ireland



Our 11 to start at Carrow Road 👊#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/1Mh9PJS0tu — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 12, 2024

Of course, it’s worth remembering that Ireland are without the suspended Katie McCabe tonight. Denise O’Sullivan steps up as captain in her stead.

It’s been a dark week for women’s soccer and the sport as a whole in Ireland. Last Sunday, the RTÉ/Sunday Independent investigation into historical sexual abuse did not paint the FAI in a favourable light. Then, what should have been a good news story in the end of the managerial search for the men’s team was portrayed by plenty as a cynical move to time the announcement so as to shift the narrative away from the disturbing allegations.

If that was the case, all it did was distract the national attention away from this game, with the women’s preview press conference not attracting the same attention because of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s unveiling at the Aviva Stadium on the same day.

A bizarre week ends with a game. Something, which in the grand scheme of what has been said in the last seven days, seems trivial. Yet at the same time, it is good to have some actual soccer to talk about, not that it should detract in any way from what was revealed. Anyway, Gavin Cummiskey sums all that up and more in his match preview ahead of tonight’s action.

[ Ireland face tough task in England at end of disturbing weekOpens in new window ]

Ireland face tough task in England at end of disturbing week https://t.co/62rRvNUeFv — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) July 12, 2024

Good evening all and welcome to live coverage of summer football! Ireland are back in action for the first time in just over a month as they continue what has been an unsuccessful Euro 2025 campaign.

A difficult stretch does not get any easier as tonight’s assignment is England on their own patch at Carrow Road.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as it happens from Norwich. Kick-off is at 8pm and we’ll be building up until the action until then.