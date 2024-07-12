Ireland finally score but suffer another Euro 2025 qualifying defeat to England

Ireland's Julie-Ann Russell scored her side's first goal of this qualifying campaign against England. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Euro 2025 qualifier: England 2 Ireland 1

Slowly, tentatively, Denise O’Sullivan found a way into the contest.

The Republic of Ireland skipper needed one of her best performances from 114 caps and still it was not nearly enough to live with the European champions. Not with Katie McCabe suspended and not with England so technically superior.

Still, O’Sullivan picked her spots to slow the expected rout, which seemed certain when Alessia Russo scored in the fifth minute.

The second English goal, 10 minutes after half-time, was a disastrous moment for Niamh Fahey. The Liverpool veteran, a surprise selection ahead of Megan Connolly and the bedrock of Ireland’s defence Louise Quinn, was on the edge of the box, facing goal, when possession came from Courtney Brosnan. A heavy touch had Lauren Hemp muscling her off the ball. Fahey dragged Hemp to ground and swallowed a yellow card before Georgia Stanway dispatched the penalty.

READ MORE

That lapse in concentration undid a fine Irish recovery from the opening half hour when England had them back-pedaling and cowed.

The final score flatters Ireland as Julie-Ann Russell scored in the 94th minute after Megan Campbell’s long throw and Quinn’s flick on combined to give her a striker’s chance.

90 (+4)' - GOAL IRELAND



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿2-1🇮🇪



Julie-Ann Russel has Ireland's first goal of these qualifiers with the last kick of the game at Carrow Road #RTESport



📱Updates: https://t.co/jFJfThrIBg



📺Watch: https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/joqna4qCjP — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 12, 2024

That five of Ireland’s starting XI were born in England meant that none of them were intimidated by sharing a pitch with these World Cup finalists. But there is an obvious reason the quintet wore green and not white shirts at Carrow Road last night.

Sarina Wiegman’s charges are actually having an average campaign, by their standards. Victory was necessary to secure direct qualification to the European Championships in Switzerland next summer. It’s a trophy they are keen to defend.

Wiegman took some selection gambles, benching Ella Toone and Millie Bright, with an eye to facing Sweden in Gothenburg on Tuesday – when a point will confirm second in the group – as Ireland welcome France to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The FAI have ineffectively marketed that historic first trip to the home of Cork GAA, with ticket sales potentially falling embarrassingly short of the 45,000 capacity.

It has been another bad week for the association, as Karen Duggan hammered home on RTÉ before kick-off.

“I thought it was tone deaf to be honest,” said Duggan of the decision to unveil Heimir Hallgrímsson as the new men’s manager on Thursday. “In a week where women were brave enough to speak out and use their voice on such an important topic [alleged sexual abuse by male coaches in the 1990s]. That voice and those sentiments should have been the only thing echoing throughout the FAI, I think, this week.

“It was a bit lost in the ether. You go on social media and it was all about the men’s [manager] announcement. I just feel like it wasn’t the time. We had waited long enough for a men’s team manager. We knew this match was coming, it is an important week for women’s football, nothing should be done to overshadow the [women’s team] or the revelations. I thought it was poorly executed to be honest.”

England’s first goal was perfectly executed. It started with Kiera Walsh and Stanway combining off the right before Stanway moved past the outnumbered O’Sullivan and rolled a pass to Beth Mead whose delicate ball destroyed the Irish offside trap, inviting Alessia Russo to tip toe around Brosnan and finish to an empty net.

5' - GOAL ENGLAND



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿1-0🇮🇪



Russo rounds Brosnan and strokes the ball home - the hosts have an early lead at Carrow Road #RTESport



📱Updates: https://t.co/jFJfThrIBg



📺Watch: https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/EJ0V7qirLw — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 12, 2024

Irish eyes were averted as Jess Park continually tore through midfield, her speculative effort drawing a cautious fingertip save from Brosnan, who also denied Mead with a brilliant block.

Park was sensational, spreading the ball wide right for Maya Le Tissier to whip a cross onto Mead’s head. She miscued but England were rampant.

Mercifully Brosnan went to ground, seeking medical attention, which allowed Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson and assistant coach Colin Healy to reorganize the resistance. Murphy joined Amber Barrett up top, in a high press that paid off when she unburdened Alex Greenwood and raced to the end line but her weak cross was easily gathered by Hannah Hampton.

Down to Cork. Denise O’Sullivan country.