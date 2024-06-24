Hungary’s Szoboszlai angered by medical response to Varga collision

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn collides with Hungary's Barnabas Varga during the Euro 2024 Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai has criticised medical staff for what he saw as a slow response to his team-mate Barnabas Varga’s nasty collision during Sunday’s 1-0 Euro 2024 win over Scotland in Stuttgart.

Szoboszlai was among Hungarian players waving frantically for help as Varga, who fractured several bones in his face, lay motionless on the ground after a collision with Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn 68 minutes into the game.

When help finally arrived, Szoboszlai was seen grabbing the stretcher to try to hurry the medics along. Varga was wheeled away for treatment, concealed behind a large brown cover held by officials.

“I don’t understand this kind of protocol, why the medical staff don’t rush in at this time?,” Szoboszlai told Hungarian reporters.

“This question remains for everyone, so I hope that everyone can save a few seconds and save a life,” said Szoboszlai, who was briefly in tears over the collision.

“I hope we will never have to experience this again ... something needs to be done.”

Coach Marco Rossi confirmed Varga regained consciousness before leaving the field and was taken to hospital where his condition was stable.

Uefa said the response of medical personnel was not slow and was in line with customary procedures.

“The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures. There was no delay in the treatment of and assistance to the player,” the ruling body said in a statement.

Hungary must wait for the outcome of other group matches to see if they will advance to the next round as one of four best third-place finishers.

The Varga incident seemed to spur Hungary on after what had been a dismal game with few chances, Szoboszlai’s team stepping up a gear with a flurry of late opportunities that led to Kevin Csoboth’s breakaway goal in the 100th minute after a lengthy period of stoppage time.

Szoboszlai celebrated the victory by wearing Varga’s spare shirt turned back to front.

Speaking about the incident after the match, Gunn told the BBC: “It was a bit of a blur. I thought I had to come and thought I’d done well. It was a bit painful. Hopefully the guy is all right. I can’t really remember too much about it.”

On Monday afternoon, Gunn posted on social media: “Relieved to see that Barnabas Varga, the Hungarian forward, is in a stable condition and wish him a speedy and full recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch in the very near future.”