Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager following Euro 2024 final defeat

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager after their Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager, saying it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

He announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning, following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said in a statement.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

READ MORE

More to follow...