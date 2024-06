Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.

Campbell was a title winner with the Gunners and a hero at Goodison Park after saving the Toffees from relegation in 1999.

Arsenal said on X: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.

We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.



Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time.



Rest in peace, Kevin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kiywyo7nTr — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 15, 2024

“Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.” – PA