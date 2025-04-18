Man (20s) arrested following serious assault on woman (50s) at Rosslare Harbour

A man has been arrested following a serious assault on a woman in Co Wexford on Friday morning.
Gardaí were called to a property in Rosslare Harbour at about 7am where they found a woman, aged in her 50s.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Wexford University Hospital where she remains, gardaí said.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene. He is being held for questioning at a garda station in Wexford. It is understood he is known to the victim.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.