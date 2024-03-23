Ireland v Belgium live updates: International friendly

Some words from John O’Shea before the game:

The Belgium team to play Ireland: Sels; Castagne, Faes, De Winter, Deman, Tielemans (capt), Vermeeren, Vranckx, Bakayoko, Openda, Trossard

Jérémy Doku on the bench, but still a fearsome frontline. Bakayoko plays on the wing for PSV Eindhoven. Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans captains the side.

Team announced:

Ireland team v Belgium: Kelleher, Coleman (capt), O’Shea, Omobamidele, Collins, Brady, Cullen, Smallbone, Szmodics, Ogbene, Ferguson.

No Mikey Johnston then, despite being the form player in the Championship. Looks like it might be a 3-5-2 formation set-up.

Ken Early writes that John O’Shea steps up to fill the void today as a sense of drift persists.

“This could have been a big week for the FAI. New season, new coach, new sponsor, new start.

“Instead, the announcement of the new sponsorship deal with Sky passed in midweek almost unremarked, with chief executive Jonathan Hill deciding not to speak the media. You might have thought Hill would leap at the chance of some kind of victory lap but the risk of awkwardness is apparently too great.”

John O’Shea will opt for fundamental Irish traits as Belgian talent comes calling, writes soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey.

“Ireland is ranked 62nd by Fifa, to Belgium’s No 4 status, but interim manager John O’Shea could field up to nine Premier League players. The last time a full Irish XI came from the English top flight was the 1-0 loss to Germany in Stuttgart 18 years ago.

“This can be interpreted as progress. It also suggests that Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher will start ahead of Gavin Bazunu and veteran full backs Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty can shake off cobwebs accumulated in Everton and Wolverhampton dugouts.

“Coleman is set to captain his country for the 27th time after recovering from knee damage sustained in the weeks after he kept Kylian Mbappé quiet in the Euros qualifier last March.”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the international friendly between Ireland and Belgium, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Kick-off is at 5pm. It is John O’Shea’s first game as interim manager, and it’s a tough one against fourth in the world. There will be no Kevin De Bruyne or Romelu Lukaku today, but still a tough prospect against the likes of Jérémy Doku, Leandro Trossard and Lois Openda. Liam Scales and Troy Parrott have been ruled out through injury for Ireland, but Lyon defender Jake O’Brien, Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics, midfielder Finn Azaz are all set to win their first Ireland caps. Ryan Manning is a late call-up to the squad. The line-ups will follow when they are available.

