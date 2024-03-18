Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics: ‘Things that have happened in the past are in the past’

Sammie Szmodics: 'Within the next week I could have made my Ireland debut – it would be massive for me and my family.' Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Physically drained but resolutely positive, Sammie Szmodics dragged himself out of the visitors’ dressingroom at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday evening and spoke briefly on the way to the awaiting bus. Middlesbrough 0-0 Blackburn Rovers – it had been an attritional day at the office.

The point gained meant Szmodics and Rovers had something to take back to Lancashire and it lifted them a place to 17th in what has been a difficult season in the Championship.

Szmodics knows there is still much to do, but avoiding defeat – and Middlesbrough hit the bar in the 90th minute – allowed him, he said, to “chill” on Sunday. “Then fly out Monday morning.”

The destination is, of course, Dublin where, at the third time of asking, on Saturday against Belgium, Szmodics may pull on a green jersey and became a full Ireland international.

He wants it. And as he spoke, it became a short chat about ambition – immediate (Ireland), short-term (Blackburn’s next eight games) and long-term (Colchester United).

Szmodics is up for all three.

“I can’t wait,” he said of this week. “I’ve been waiting a number of years for it. Obviously things have happened, passports and so on, so I’m looking forward to it and hopefully getting some minutes.”

As he said, his previous inclusions in Irish squads have been complicated by injury and administration, but his commitment has not dimmed.

“I spoke to John O’Shea about a week ago. He asked about my availability and if I’d be interested and it’s a no-brainer, of course I would be.

“He just said he wanted to get me involved and get me some minutes, but he can’t promise me anything. He said he was excited to get me in and work with me and my feeling is exactly the same. Things that have happened in the past are in the past; I feel like it’s a fresh start. Within the next week I could have made my Ireland debut – it would be massive for me and my family.”

Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics in action during the Championship match against Middlesbrough. Photograph: Alex Dodd/CameraSport via Getty Images

Szmodics’ family will be in Dublin for both games. His eligibility stems from his Co Longford grandmother, Annette, known as ‘Toni’, who was the mother of Szmodics’ father, Mark.

“My Nan, she’s not with us any more unfortunately,” he said. “She was my Dad’s mum. It means a lot to me obviously, but it means a lot to my Dad.”

The emphasis Szmodics placed on “a lot” should eat into some of the sniffiness second and third generation players face. Szmodics’ eagerness for Ireland is as plain as his attitude on the pitch.

Saturday’s was a template personal performance, albeit without a goal. At 28 he has 27 of those for Blackburn this season. The 21 scored in the Championship makes Szmodics the division’s top scorer. In the fourth minute at the Riverside it looked like it was going to be 22, but his shot was blocked.

He had begun in more of a number 10 role, stationed behind a traditional number 9, Sam Gallagher. But Szmodics clearly had a licence to roam, and he likes space.

“Hard-working,” is his first description when asked what kind of player the Irish public can expect to see. “I like to think I’m good in little pockets of space, I like running in behind. I can play deeper, also a bit higher. I’m quite versatile in those attacking positions.

“When the squad list came out you can see I was listed as a forward. I can play up but I can play wide – I don’t enjoy it as much but I’ll do a job there. And I can play in that number 10 role. I enjoying arriving late and getting my shots off.”

There was a header in the second half from a corner, but actually Szmodics spends corners outside the box, which seems strange for a goalscorer.

“I just always have,” he said, “sometimes we get routines where the ball is worked to the edge of the box. A lot of goalscorers are around the keeper for little tap-ins but I enjoy being on the edge of the box. I think I’m also put there for Blackburn for the Isaiah Jones situation, I’ve the athleticism to get back. I’m aware of what’s behind me as well as going forward.”

The reference to Jones was to a tackle in the 55th minute. From a Blackburn corner, Boro broke away and Szmodics raced back 50 yards to dispossess Jones.

“When people come and watch they see there’s more to my game than goals,” Szmodics said. “I enjoy doing the dirty work and getting stuck in. Some don’t see that, they just see goals; but if you take the goals away, there’s still a performance there. That’s what I’m most proud of this season.”

Sammie Szmodics: 'I can’t wait,” he said of this week. “I’ve been waiting a number of years for it.' Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

This season has been remarkable.

Last season, Szmodics’ first for Rovers, brought five league goals and even he said this upturn is “surprising”. That is not to suggest a lack of belief.

“I knew wherever I went I’d score goals but I got seven in all competitions last season and I’ve got 27 in all comps this season. You play with a different level of confidence. But it does bring more pressure.”

Blackburn’s position in the table has not helped. Jon Dahl Tomasson, the manager who signed Szmodics, left last month and the unsettled relationship between the club’s fans and its ownership could be heard from the 1,000 travelling support on Teesside.

“We’re in a relegation battle, three points off it with eight games to go,” Szmodics said. “But I think if we keep being resilient and putting in performances like this . . . we’ve stopped conceding stupid goals. It’s just been one of those seasons. Now, be men, get to the finish line and stay in the division.”

He could be seen gesturing towards his colleagues, and he is doing coaching badges. But Szmodics explained: “We’re really young and this season especially I’ve had to step up off the pitch as a leader.

“I’m 28, I don’t see it as old but in this football club it is, we’ve a lot of youngsters. I like to lead by example. My gesturing is just trying to help the team out.”

From Colchester, via Bristol City and Peterborough United, Szmodics’ route to prominence has been different. It could have been quicker – he confirmed Arsenal once asked questions. But Colchester United are his first love and his dream is to see out his playing career there, then one day be manager.

“It’s not far from London, so there’s a lot of clubs, but leaving was something I wasn’t interested in. I’d conversations as a kid with Arsenal, Norwich, Ipswich, but the path might have been a lot tougher if you go to them.

“And I was just a Colchester fan, my Dad was. We weighed up the options – these clubs can go and buy players, at Colchester you rely on your home-grown. I joined them when I was seven and went right through to 22. Without them I wouldn’t be here, let alone going away with Ireland.”