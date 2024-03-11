Mudryk’s clever finish seals Chelsea win over Newcastle

Mykhaylo Mudryk of Chelsea scores his team's third goal during the victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chelsea 3, Newcastle 2

Up in the posh seats, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali could have been forgiven for thinking that everything is going to turn out just fine.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea’s all-action forward, scored one and gave Newcastle’s defenders nightmares. Cole Palmer, a definite contender for signing of the season, dazzled throughout and made another vital contribution.

Yet the crowning moment would belong to Mykhailo Mudryk. Mauricio Pochettino, who has been under so much pressure, erupted with joy when the £89m winger came off the bench to seal a resounding 3-2 win for Chelsea.

It was a glorious goal, a wonderful showcase of Mudryk’s explosive talent, and Newcastle’s hopes of going seventh were done. They remain 10th after a careless display, only a point above a resurgent Chelsea.

Both sides can point to injuries as a reason for their inconsistent form.

The bulletins from the medical staff have rarely delivered good news for Pochettino, whose latest tweaks were forced by Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell joining the rest of the absentees before this game, although sympathy has been in short supply.

Chelsea’s fans, unaccustomed to seeing their side languishing in mid-table, have not exactly reacted well. Patience with Pochettino and the hierarchy was in danger of running out before Chelsea rescued a point against Brentford last week.

Yet Boehly and Eghbali had to be impressed with the way that their side set about the challenge of containing Newcastle.

Marc Cucurella, starting at left-back for the first time since December, epitomised the fight. The Spaniard attacked every loose ball with relish, smothering Miguel Almirón, although there were times when he overstepped the mark. He should have been booked for bellowing at the linesman after being penalised for a clear trip on Tino Livramento, the former Chelsea right-back.

Still, Pochettino must have loved the desire. Chelsea made an urgent start, Malo Gusto quick to engage Anthony Gordon, and soon found holes in Newcastle’s defence.

The opening goal, scored by Jackson after six minutes, left Eddie Howe bemused. There was a fine pass from Palmer to start the move, but Newcastle’s defending was poor. Sven Botman should have done more than direct Gusto’s cross to Palmer and, although the winger’s shot was heading wide, Jackson directed the ball past Martin Dubravka with a superb flick.

Chelsea were energised by Jackson’s 12th goal since joining from Villarreal. Palmer, keen to impress in front of Gareth Southgate, cut inside and tested Dubravka. Enzo Fernández leapt into tackles in midfield. Raheem Sterling drove down the left and made an opening for Jackson, who drew another save from Dubravka.

Flat during the opening 30 minutes, Newcastle’s concern grew when Gordon limped off three days before Southgate names his England squad for this month’s friendlies. Yet Chelsea keep making the same mistake. They are incapable of staying focused and intense for 90 minutes.

Newcastle were allowed a foothold after Jacob Murphy came on, Joe Willock almost equalising. Chelsea, increasingly sloppy, failed to react. Instead they were pegged back when Fernández played an ambitious pass, Gusto miscontrolled and Trevoh Chalobah stepped out of defence before losing out to Bruno Guimarães, who sent Isak away to swerve inside and bend a beautiful shot past Djordje Petrovic.

The equaliser led to a frantic spell that featured Jackson having a goal disallowed, Dubravka denying Sterling and Willock almost putting Newcastle ahead. The game was open, both sides flawed, and Newcastle threatened after half-time. Almirón, moved to the left following Gordon’s departure, stung Petrovic’s palms.

Chelsea responded, Palmer teasing Dan Burn on the right, only for his cross to evade everyone in the middle. They counterattacked again, Palmer feeding Sterling, the winger shooting wide. Newcastle needed to be more careful. Chelsea were finding a lot of space on the break.

The pressure grew, Guimarães met by three blue shirts when he tried to dribble out of trouble. Newcastle were pinned back and they were behind when Palmer crept into space, took a pass from Fernández and lashed a venomous left-foot drive past Dubravka from 20 yards.

Moisés Caicedo, whose grip on midfield had tightened, had started the move by linking with Fernández. Chelsea were rampant and should have pulled clear when Sterling ran on to Jackson’s flick, only to ignore a pass to Palmer. Pochettino howled when Sterling’s eventual shot was cleared off the line.

Chelsea could not relax. Newcastle stirred, Burn heading wide. Chelsea’s game management was under the microscope. Axel Disasi made an important challenge on Willock. Livramento’s shot was blocked.

Yet Newcastle’s momentum fizzled out when Jackson broke. He looked inside, Conor Gallagher took a touch and Mudryk. Sensing something special was brewing, Gallagher stood back. He had a good view of Mudryk’s quick feet, balance and grace taking him past Fabian Schär and beyond Dubravka, who was powerless to stop the Ukrainian from scoring.

The only negative Chelsea was that Murphy set up a nervy finish with a stunning goal of his own.

- Guardian