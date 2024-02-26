Fans of Bohemians banned from game against Drogheda United after flare hits player

Fans throw flares onto the pitch at the beginning of the second half of the game between St Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians at Richmond Park, Dublin, on February 23th. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Bohemians supporters have been banned from attending the League of Ireland game against Drogheda United on February 23rd as punishment for a flare striking their own player Cian Byrne last Friday at Richmond Park.

The incident happened one minute into the second half of Bohs’ 1-0 win over Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic. Play was halted for several minutes to bandage Byrne’s upper arm injury and to allow fire marshals remove multiple pyrotechnics from the goalmouth.

The club was also fined an undisclosed sum by an FAI disciplinary committee.

“The League of Ireland and FAI would like to remind supporters of the dangers of pyrotechnics usage inside stadiums, as outlined in our previous campaign, which is strictly prohibited at all League of Ireland fixtures,” the FAI said in a statement. “In accordance with the FAI disciplinary regulations this decision may be appealed.”

Bohemians will not appeal. The culprits, if identified, will be “indefinitely banned” from attending Bohs matches.

The sight of flares and fireworks being launched on to the pitch are a regular occurrence at League of Ireland games.

Bohemians, in an official statement, said: “The club respects the outcome of the hearing and recognises the seriousness of the incidents at Friday’s game away to St Patrick’s Athletic. We regret that the reckless actions of a small minority have led to the collective punishment of our entire fan base.

“There can be no justification of this. . .the club is now in the process of reviewing all available footage and photographs from Friday’s game with the aim of identifying those responsible, and can confirm that anyone identified as throwing flares will be indefinitely banned from Bohemians games.”