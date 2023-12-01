Nations League Live - Ireland vs Hungary

Of course, the team news has one significant name missing: Amber Barrett. The hero of Hampden who scored the goal to send Ireland to the summer’s World Cup is not even in the squad, let alone the starting XI, for both tonight and Tuesday’s matches.

Here’s what Eileen Gleeson had to say on the decision to include a number of youngsters instead of Barrett: “It’s a football decision and we have a bigger talent pool that we are looking at right now and we have different objectives around transitioning young players through.

“Amber is also part of that talent pool but we also base our decisions on what type of combinations we might like to play, we base it on game-time, we base it on [the] level that players are playing at.”

Amber Barrett has been left out of the Ireland squad for this round of Nations League matches. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

STARTING XI | Ireland v Hungary



Our line-up for our last home game of 2023 🇮🇪



KO at 7:30pm #COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/hKbyZ01Cd8 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 1, 2023

The team news is in. Eileen Gleeson has made three changes to the side that beat Albania in October. Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn and Izzy Atkinson are back in at the expense of Diane Caldwell, Sinead Farrelly and Abbie Larkin. Of course, for Littlejohn it is a first Ireland game since the World Cup.

It looks like a 3-4-1-2 with captain Katie McCabe playing alongside Kyra Carusa up front. Denise O’Sullivan will slot in behind them with Littlejohn and Toland just behind her in midfield. Izzy Atkinson and Heather Payne will act as wingbacks with Megan Connolly, Louise Quinn and Caitlin Hayes as the three centre-backs.

For a long time, we didn’t have an Irish manager who paid much attention at all to our league. I’ve talked before about the frustration we’ve all felt about how few home-based players were given a chance at senior international level down the years, so while this is a huge source of pride for Peamount, I think it’s brilliant for the league as a whole. — Karen Duggan

Peamount United captain Karen Duggan praised Eileen Gleeson for selecting from the League of Ireland when calling up Peanount players Erin McLaughlin, Ellen Dolan and Freya Healy. You can read Karen’s column here.

Karen Duggan: Eileen Gleeson has rejuvenated home-based players by selecting from the League of Ireland https://t.co/gXq3osshfS — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) December 1, 2023

Of course, this is likely to be Eileen Gleeson’s final match at home in charge of Ireland. The interim manager has constantly batted away questions about her staying on, such has been Ireland’s form, but she insists she will return to her role as head of women’s and girl’s soccer with the FAI in January.

Speaking to the media this week, Gleeson suggested it will be sooner rather than later that we hear about the identity of her replacement, as Gavin Cummiskey reports.

[ FAI to address vacant manager’s role before Christmas ]

Interim Head Coach Eileen Gleeson at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Of course, this round of fixtures features two dead-rubbers for Ireland in terms of Nations League standings. Such has been there form since the World Cup - four wins out of four - top spot in their group has already been secured with tonight’s fixture and Tuesday’s clash away to Northern Ireland still to come. This means Ireland have already secured their promotion to League A, the top flight of European women’s football, for the next campaign.

The last time Ireland met tonight’s opponents, Tallaght, came in an away fixture back in September. Ireland kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 win on their travels.

All told, Ireland have been in refreshing attacking form after receiving criticism for their style of play under Vera Pauw. Granted, against weak opposition in their group, Ireland have scored 13 goals in four matches and only conceded once since the World Cup.

Ireland have been in rampant form in their Nations League campaign. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Good evening all and welcome to live updates of the final home international of 2023 - it’s Ireland vs Hungary. Nathan Johns here to tell you what’s what with roughly two hours to go until kick-off at Tallaght Stadium. Get in touch on Twitter/X (@nathanrjohns) to let us know your thoughts. We’ll start building up to the action with proceedings set to start at 7.30pm.