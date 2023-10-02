Erik ten Hag says Antony could make Manchester United return against Galatasaray

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Antony will be available for selection when Manchester United face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Brazil winger returned to training on Sunday following a leave of absence granted by the club after accusations of violence were made against the player by three women. Antony denies all allegations against him.

“Antony will be in consideration but yesterday was his first day back in team training, we will have final training and then we make the decision,” Ten Hag said. “So he is under consideration.”

Antony’s former partner Gabriela Cavallin made numerous accusations which are being investigated by Greater Manchester police (GMP). A second woman, Ingrid Lana, has also made allegations against him which relate to a meeting in Manchester. It is not known whether GMP is also investigating those allegations but Antony has denied all the allegations in an interview on Brazilian TV. Asked what impact allowing Antony to return amid the allegations against him, Ten Hag said: “He co-operated fully – it came out he’s not charged.”

Manchester United will know their home form in a tricky group will be key, especially after losing away to Bayern Munich in their opening fixture. Galatasaray will be eager to cause a shock at Old Trafford on Tuesday as they look to build on a home draw against Copenhagen. The Turkish club have plenty of European experience having added Hakim Ziyech, Davinson Sánchez and Angelino to an already impressive squad.

Asked if United can win the Champions League this season, centre back Raphaël Varane said: “Yes, I think so. I think the quality is in the squad. That competition is difficult. You have to take care of every detail, but we have a team with quality, with a good mentality and we have to make some improvements. It’s not the start of the season we expected but I still believe we have the quality enough to compete with the best teams in the world.”

Old Trafford witnessed a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend and the mood around the club is far from optimistic, meaning a Champions League failure against Galatasaray would heap more pressure on Ten Hag, who has had to deal with a number of issues this season with his players.

The Dutchman remain without a recognised left back due to Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon all remaining out with injury. Ten Hag also confirmed Lisandro Martínez requires surgery on a foot injury.