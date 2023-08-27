Rodri stunner sinks Sheffield United after late scare for Manchester City

English Premier League: Sheffield United 1 (Bogle 85) Manchester City (Haaland 63, Rodri 88)

Kyle Walker atoned for gifting his former club Sheffield United an 85th minute equaliser by playing a key role in Rodri’s winner three minutes later as Manchester City extended their flawless start to the defence of their Premier League title.

So City remain the last top-flight team with a 100 per cent start but this was nothing like as straightforward as their FA Cup semi-final win over these opponents as Paul Heckingbottom’s newly-promoted team gave it full throttle after Erling Haaland’s 63rd minute opener and even had the audacity to pull level through Jayden Bogle before Rodri’s latest key goal.

Anyone expecting a routine City win was disabused of the notion as Haaland missed another penalty in the first half to give United hope.

This is the first time since Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge that City have won their opening three league games but the manager, recuperating from back surgery in Barcelona, may be Facetiming Walker to have a quiet chat after his new captain allowed Bénie Traoré to steal the ball in his own area in the buildup to United’s goal.

The danger was only partially cleared and Vinícius Souza came crashing in to make the tackle from which the ball flew out to Bogle, the substitute, on the right edge of City’s area. He was allowed time to control both the ball and himself before cracking it past Ederson – and Oli McBurnie, deemed not to be interfering with the goalkeeper’s sightline – into the far corner. Cue absolute bedlam at Bramall Lane as United sensed they could gain an unlikely first point of the season.

Walker hung his head, at the ground where he starred for so long, but picked himself up to make a key tackle at the other end within three minutes. He robbed Yasser Larouci of the ball in the far corner and composed himself before pulling a pass back for Phil Foden.

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri scores. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP)

The ball fell back for Rodri, the scorer of City’s Champions League final winner in June, to lash the ball into the top corner. It was a coruscating denouement to a rousing game which will give both teams much encouragement in different ways.

For all their clinical play, City have now missed three of their last five penalties, excluding shootouts, going back to Haaland missing the target in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich in April.

This opportunity came eight minutes before half-time. Julián Álvarez, running onto Jack Grealish’s pass down the left channel inside the area, chipped a cross that hit the arm of John Egan as the United captain charged down in a bid to block. Haaland however crashed his left-footed show against the inside of the post as Wes Foderingham dived the other way.

The United faithful in the Kop behind the goal loved this. “You’re just a shit Billy Sharp” they sang gleefully, in honour of their recently departed club legend. But it remained only a matter of time before City broke through and sure enough Haaland had his moment.

United hope they have found the goalscorer to help ignite their survival battle as they introduced Cameron Archer to the crowd before the game fresh from his £18m signing from Aston Villa, which came too late for a debut here.

They were game, well organised and had a plan to break on the counter through a front pairing of Traoré and Will Osula. But it was after they went behind midway through the second half that the shackles came off. Gustavo Hamer, with a ferocious shot blocked, and then Anel Almedhodzic, firing just over after Ederson punched clear, mustered their first efforts at goal. McBurnie then headed wide a corner from Olly Norwood.

Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle celebrates his goal. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

With Guardiola recuperating from surgery in Barcelona, no-one ventured into the City technical area at all during the first half. When there was a break in play, as Ben Osborn received treatment before going off with what appeared to be a groin injury, United received water and instruction in equal proportions, while the City players were left to their own devices, chatting calmly on the field. It is easier of course when you haven’t spent the previous quarter of an hour chasing the ball around.

Nathan Aké had ball in net, as Foderingham hesitated, but Rodri was offside as he headed Bernardo Silva’s free-kick across the six-yard box. The keeper saved well from Álvarez and a great cross from Walker was begging to be finished at the back post. City had 85% of possession at this stage as United defended manfully and looked to break through Traoré and Osula.

Jack Robinson then appeared to hold Haaland down as Grealish made to cross. George Baldock was booked for a tackle on Grealish more usually associated with Sunday mornings and FA Cup mismatches. The half-time whistle was greeted euphorically by the home supporters.

City played even more encamped in the home team’s area in the second half. Haaland slipped one near-post effort just wide and, after Rodri drilled a shot just wide of the far post, ran in on goal only for Foderingham to save. Álvarez had another effort deflected into the side-netting; Walker crashed a 25-yarder just over. But the decibel levels just went up as the home team scented a narrative moulded to their dreams.

Even when City scored, Haaland leaping so high at the far post above Robinson to thud home Grealish’s cross, Bramall Lane immediately rallied with cries of “United, United.” “We’re Champions of Europe, we score when we want,” came the riposte. Ultimately it seemed they were right, much to Walker’s relief.