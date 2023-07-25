FAI Cup draw: Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic to meet in second round

Defending champions Derry City have been drawn at home to St Patrick's Athletic in the second round of the FAI Cup. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The last two winners of the FAI Cup will meet in the standout fixture of the second round of this year’s competition, with defending champions Derry City hosting 2021 winners St Patrick’s Athletic at the Brandywell next month.

Derry City beat Shelbourne 4-0 in last year’s decider, while St Patrick’s Athletic won in a penalty shoot-out against Bohemians in 2021.

It is the only meeting of Premier Division sides in the second round, with four games featuring contests between Premier Division and Division One sides.

Runaway Division One leaders Galway will fancy their chances away to UCD, as will Waterford when they travel to Turners Cross to take on Cork City.

READ MORE

Bray Wanderers enjoy home advantage against Dundalk, while First Division newcomers Kerry FC will host Drogheda United.

Bohemians are drawn at home to Cork’s Rockmount, Skerries face a long trip to Donegal to play Finn Harps and St Patrick’s CYFC from Ringsend host Wexford FC.

Second-round draw

Finn Harps v Skerries Town; Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic; UCD v Galway Utd; Cork City v Waterford FC; St Patrick’s CYFC v Wexford FC; Bohemians v Rockmount; Kerry FC v Drogheda Utd; Bray Wanderers v Dundalk.

Ties to take place on the weekend ending Sunday, August 20th