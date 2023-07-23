FAI Cup: Bad week for Rovers ends with defeat to 10-man Dundalk

Hayden Muller celebrates scoring Dundalk's first goal against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Sunday. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Despite playing with 10 men for over an hour, Dundalk beat Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park for the second time in a month to knock the record winners of the competition out of the FAI Cup.

Defeat compounded a bad week for Stephen Bradley’s side, who have scored just once in their last five games, and that from a VAR-awarded penalty, following their tame exit from the Champions League to Icelanders Breidablik.

It didn’t begin well for Rovers, with striker Rory Gaffney forced off with an injury after just four minutes to be replaced by Johnny Kenny.

Rovers then found themselves down to what proved the game’s only goal, on 24 minutes. Alan Mannus, on his return following a seven-week lay-off with a finger injury, pushed a Robbie McCourt shot round a post. But Rovers failed to clear Ryan O’Kane’s corner as Hayden Muller drilled his shot to the net.

Kenny soon blew a double chance to level when chipping off the bar and then somehow heading the rebound over with the goal gaping.

Seven minutes later Dundalk were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Paul Doyle saw a second yellow card following a foul on Hoops striker Aaron Greene.

Rovers dominated the second half with Darragh Leahy clearing off the line from Burke before Nathan Shepperd produced a terrific save on the double to deny both Sean Hoare and Lee Grace.

Holders Derry City safely negotiated their passage past First Division Athlone Town at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, if needing a couple of very late goals to see them home 3-0.

Brandon Kavanagh won a penalty which was converted by fellow midfielder Will Patching to put Derry ahead on 21 minutes.

The impressive Kavanagh finally killed off Athlone’s challenge three minutes into stoppage time, with winger Michael Duffy adding another two minutes later.

A Chris Forrester penalty was needed to book St Patrick’s Athletic passage through to the second round as they overcame a dogged Longford Town, who finished with nine men, on a 2-1 scoreline at Bishopsgate.

The real action was reserved for the second half with St Pat’s breaking the deadlock on 63 minutes.

Overworked Longford goalkeeper Jack Brady initially did well to push away an angled drive from Conor Carty. The St Patrick’s striker put the ball back low across the area for 18-year-old Adam Murphy to stab home for his second goal in a week.

Longford didn’t wilt, though, and Dean Lyness had to make a fine save to deny Cristian Magerusan before the home side equalised on 77 minutes in a frantic finish to the game.

Dylan Hand’s long throw was cleared to the edge of the area where substitute Mohamed Boudiaf found the net through a forest of legs.

Having got themselves back into the game, Longford conceded a penalty on 80 minutes when Aaron Walsh tripped substitute Tommy Lonergan. Skipper Forrester drilled the spot kick to the bottom corner despite Brady diving the right way.

Longford were reduced to 10 men within two minutes when Hand was sent off for a body-check on Sam Curtis.

Despite a terrific display between the posts, Brady was then also dismissed right on 90 minutes for a last-man challenge on Curtis.

In the two all non-league clashes, St Patrick’s CYFC scored a last-minute winner to beat Lucan United 3-2, while Skerries Town had too much for Portlaoise, winning 3-0 at Rossleighan Park.

Goals from Joe Doyle and Ben Hanrahan twice had St Patrick’s in front, with striker Dave Mooney – a cup runner-up with Longford in 2007 – twice equalising, the second on 89 minutes.

A minute later Jake Ellis set up fellow substitute Mark Ivie to win it for the Ringsend side.

Skerries were ahead after 14 minutes in Portlaoise, captain Robert McKenna collecting Daniel Doherty’s assist.

Winger Alan Leonard picked out McKenna to double Skerries’ lead 10 minutes into the second half before again providing the assist for substitute Josh Mullin to add the gloss of a third goal in the 90th minute.