FAI Cup round-up: Jonathan Afolabi’s hot streak helps Bohemians gain revenge over Shelbourne

Bohemians' Jonathan Afolabi celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FAI Cup first-round game against Shelbourne at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In-form Jonathan Afolabi scored for the fifth game running as Bohemians avenged last year’s FAI Cup exit to Shelbourne, the 2022 beaten finalists, by putting their north Dublin rivals out of the competition at the first hurdle.

In the only goal of the game at Dalymount Park, Afolabi scored with a 33rd-minute header from a Jordan Flores corner.

In the other all Premier Division clash at Weavers Park, Drogheda United came from behind to beat Sligo Rovers 2-1.

A 41st-minute penalty gave Sligo the lead. Stefan Radosavljevic was fouled inside the area by Drogheda captain Gary Deegan with New Zealander Max Mata sending 17-year-old goalkeeper Andy Wogan the wrong way from the spot.

Adam Foley equalised on 57 minutes when following up to score after Luke McNicholas parried his first effort.

Sligo had Danny Lafferty sent off in conceding a 79th-minute penalty for a foul on Kyle Robinson from which Ryan Brennan converted the winner. Sligo also had reserve goalkeeper Richard Bush sent off from the dugout.

Cobh Ramblers scored the first goal of this season’s FAI Cup proper before an own goal helped put them out of the competition in losing 3-2 to UCD at the UCD Bowl.

First Division Ramblers started well with Dale Holland giving them a 16th-minute lead.

UCD skipper Jack Keaney rifled home a free kick to level eight minutes later before Wilson Waweru headed into his own goal from a corner five minutes into the second half.

UCD stretched their lead on 62 minutes thanks to the tenacity of Jesse Dempsey who won the ball to send Danny Norris away to score.

Cobh hit back nine minutes later when Dean Larkin headed in substitute Liam Kervick’s corner, though Premier Division strugglers UCD had done more than enough for their win.

Elsewhere, league newcomers Kerry FC beat Cork non-league side Ringmahon Rangers 2-0 at Mounthawk Park with a brace from substitute Ryan Kelliher.

Goals from captain Ethan Boyle, with a penalty, Aaron Doran and Eoin Kenny, 17-year-old son of Ireland manager Stephen, gave Wexford a 3-0 win over Avondale United.

Max Hutchison got the only goal of the game on 23 minutes, his first for the club, as Finn Harps won away at Dublin non-league side Kilbarrack United.