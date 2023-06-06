Shamrock Rovers drawn against Dundalk in pick of first round FAI Cup ties

Derry's Patrick McEleney and teammates celebrate with the FAI Cup after defeating Shelbourne in the 2022 final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers, 25 times the winners of the Men’s FAI Cup, will face 12-time winners Dundalk in the opening round of this season’s competition.

Two other FAI Cup first round ties will be all-Premier Division affairs: Bohemian FC will face Shelbourne at Dalymount Park, while Sligo Rovers travel to Drogheda United.

Holders Derry City were drawn against Athlone Town.

The opening round fixtures will take place in the week ending July 23rd. The final, to be held in the Aviva Stadium, is fixed for November 12th.

In the Women’s FAI Cup, Treaty United host Peamount United in the glamour tie of the first round. Cup holders Shelbourne receive a bye into the quarter-finals.

Shelbourne’s Pearl Slattery lifts the cup after winning the 2022 Women's FAI Cup. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Men’s FAI Cup first round

Galway United v Bangor Celtic

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

Bohemian FC v Shelbourne

Portlaoise v Skerries Town

Kerry v Ringhmahon Rangers

Treaty United v Cork City

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers

Lucan United v St Patrick’s CYFC

Gorey Rangers v Rockmount

Derry City v Athlone Town

Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps

Wexford v Avondale United

St Michael’s v Waterford

Longford Town v St Patrick’s Athletic

UCD v Cobh Ramblers

FAI Women’s Cup first round

Treaty United v Peamount United

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney

Cabinteely v Bohemian FC

Athlone Town v Galway United

Terenure Rangers v Cork City

Shelbourne receive a bye in the first round