Shamrock Rovers drawn against Dundalk in pick of first round FAI Cup ties

Shamrock Rovers, 25 times the winners of the Men’s FAI Cup, will face 12-time winners Dundalk in the opening round of this season’s competition.
Two other FAI Cup first round ties will be all-Premier Division affairs: Bohemian FC will face Shelbourne at Dalymount Park, while Sligo Rovers travel to Drogheda United.
Holders Derry City were drawn against Athlone Town.
The opening round fixtures will take place in the week ending July 23rd. The final, to be held in the Aviva Stadium, is fixed for November 12th.
In the Women’s FAI Cup, Treaty United host Peamount United in the glamour tie of the first round. Cup holders Shelbourne receive a bye into the quarter-finals.
Men’s FAI Cup first round
Galway United v Bangor Celtic
Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers
Bohemian FC v Shelbourne
Portlaoise v Skerries Town
Kerry v Ringhmahon Rangers
Treaty United v Cork City
Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers
Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers
Lucan United v St Patrick’s CYFC
Gorey Rangers v Rockmount
Derry City v Athlone Town
Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps
Wexford v Avondale United
St Michael’s v Waterford
Longford Town v St Patrick’s Athletic
UCD v Cobh Ramblers
FAI Women’s Cup first round
Treaty United v Peamount United
DLR Waves v Wexford Youths
Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United
Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney
Cabinteely v Bohemian FC
Athlone Town v Galway United
Terenure Rangers v Cork City
Shelbourne receive a bye in the first round