Mikey Johnston a major doubt for Ireland’s games with France and Netherlands with back injury

Ireland winger Mikey Johnston has picked up a back injury and could be out of action for up to three months, says new Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Johnston, who was on loan at Vitória Guimaraes last season, has seen his Celtic spell plagued by injuries with issues of availability causing concerns at Celtic. The 24-year-old was recently called up to the Ireland squads by Stephen Kenny, impressing in his four caps so far. Ireland play France and Netherlands in crucial World Cup qualifiers from September 7th to 10th, making Johnston unlikely to be available for selection for Kenny.

"His job is to convince myself and the coaches that he's ready for a place," Rodgers said. "Sadly for Mikey, he's going to be out for a few more months. He's got an injury with his back. He will be out for near on three months," Rodgers said.

“It’s the player’s responsibility. They have to show the quality, they have to show the consistency. They have to show that robustness in order to play. And that is the job of every player,” he said when speaking of Johnston.

