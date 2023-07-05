Manchester United sign Mason Mount for €64m and set sights on Inter goalkeeper André Onana

Mason Mount has completed his €64 million transfer from Chelsea to Manchester United to become Erik ten Hag’s first summer signing, with United stepping up their intent to buy André Onana from Inter Milan via a verbal offer of €45.5 million. The Italian club value the goalkeeper closer to €60 million.

Mount has arrived at Old Trafford following negotiations led by John Murtough, United’s football director, signing a contract until 2028 with an option to extend by a year. The 24-year-old bolsters Ten Hag’s creative options, possessing the ability to operate in midfield or as a No 10 where he will provide competition for Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. His fee could potentially rise to €70 million.

“I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies,” said the England international, who will wear the No 7 shirt worn in the past by Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson and George Best. “Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.”

Murtough said: “Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness. We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond.”

Ten Hag wants to add Onana after losing confidence in David de Gea. While United’s bid for the Cameroonian is expected to be made official imminently, there is no agreement currently.

De Gea’s future remains in flux after the club allowed his contract to expire at the end of last month. The Spaniard got married last weekend and United plan to resume discussions with him soon.

The 32-year-old has been United’s No 1 almost continually since signing in summer 2011 but after a series of errors last season, Ten Hag has decided to strengthen the position. The Dutchman also has Tom Heaton, De Gea’s No 2, and Dean Henderson, who returned to United after a season’s loan at Nottingham Forest, as alternative options.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice is to undergo a medical at Arsenal following agreement on a fee with West Ham.

The signing of the Hammers captain for €116.5 million plus €6 million in add-ons will not only break Arsenal’s own transfer record but also see Rice become the most expensive Englishman in Premier League history.

Arsenal launched their third and final bid last week with an offer which saw champions Manchester City pull out of the race to sign the 24-year-old.

West Ham were not happy with the payment structure of the Arsenal deal but, after further negotiations, it is understood an agreement is in place and Rice is free to discuss personal terms and have his medical ahead of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Rice, who lifted the Europa Conference League title in what now looks set to be his final West Ham appearance, has been Arsenal’s top target this summer.

He would become the second summer signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, following the addition of Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea, as the Gunners look to go one better than their second-placed finish last season.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber also remains a priority for the Gunners, who head to Germany for a preseason training camp later this month.