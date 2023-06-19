LIVE Euro 2024 qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

Meanwhile, the FAI has confirmed today’s Under-21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of the Irish substitutes. “The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to Fifa and Uefa.” More on this incoming on the homepage.

A look back on the Greece game then...

“A team selection that didn’t work and had to be changed at half-time, supposed stalwarts crumbling under pressure, our great attacking hope struggling at the periphery, unable to get into the forget, all capped off with a red card at the end for one of the most experienced players in the squad. Neither players nor coach emerge with any credit.”

Check out Ken Early’s reaction to that defeat to Greece in full here

A repeat performance of last Friday’s collective malaise against Gibraltar, never mind a failure to secure three points, might prompt FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill to act. That Lee Carsley, the former Ireland midfielder and current England under-21 manager, is being widely mentioned as a potential replacement for Kenny must be heaping enormous pressure on the inhabitants of the Castleknock Hotel

Check out Gavin Cummiskey’s preview here

Hello and welcome ... Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team host Gibraltar tonight in the third game of their Euro 2024 Group B qualifying campaign. So far Ireland are on zero points after two games, ahead of tonight’s visitors only on goal difference. The home defeat to France in March was diluted by a promising display, but last Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Greece has piled the pressure on manager Stephen Kenny. Nothing less than a comfortable win tonight will do against the team ranked 201st in the world.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the build-up, and action as it unfolds. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!