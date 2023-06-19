Ireland under-21s walk off pitch after “racist remark”

Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland under-21s walked off the pitch in Austria today, abandoning an international friendly against Kuwait in a show of solidarity with an Irish substitute after a “racist remark” was allegedly made by an opposing player.

“The FAI regrets to announce that today’s under 21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes,” tweeted the FAI. “The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to Fifa and Uefa.”

The incident happened in the second-half, not long after Millwall striker Aidomo Emakhu made it 3-0 to Ireland, in what was the third scheduled friendly in Austria this week. The first game against Gabon was also cancelled as the African team did not travel.