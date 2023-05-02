Tim Clancy parts company with St Patrick’s Athletic

Tim Clancy resigned from his role as first team manager at St Patrick’s Athletic by mutual consent, the club announced on Tuesday.

The club confirmed Clancy’s departure in a statement. “St Patrick’s Athletic can confirm that Tim Clancy has resigned from his position as First Team Manager by mutual consent.

“Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Tim for his commitment to the club over the last 18 months. Tim would like to thank everyone at St Pat’s for their support during his time as Manager and wishes the club the best of luck in the future.”

Clancy departs with the Inchicore club in seventh place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, the opening act of their season plagued by inconsistent results. Monday night’s 1-0 loss to Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park was the side’s third defeat on the bounce.

Clancy joined St Pat’s from Drogheda United in December 2021.

In 2020, Clancy guided Drogheda to promotion after winning the SSE Airtricity First Division.