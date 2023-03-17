Champions League draw: Real Madrid to play Chelsea; Man City to play Bayern Munich

What an interesting draw that was! Manchester City and Bayern were two of the favourites for the competition, drawn together, looking at facing Real Madrid or Chelsea to play a final. Great opportunity for runaway Serie A leaders Napoli to make their first Champions League final.

BREAKING: The Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws are complete! ✅🏆 pic.twitter.com/S7An5WAGQZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 17, 2023

FULL DRAW:

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Semi-finals

AC Milan/Napoli v Inter Milan/Benfica

Real Madrid/Chelsea v Manchester City/Bayern Munich

What an opportunity for Serie A, with three Italian teams on the same side of the draw as Benfica. Big hitters Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are all on the same side of the draw.

The next team drawn is AC Milan... who will play Napoli!

The winner of AC Milan/Napoli will play Inter/Benfica in the semi-final.

The winner of Real Madrid/Chelsea will play Manchester City/Bayern Munich in the other semi-final.

The next team drawn is Manchester City... who will play Bayern Munich!

The next team drawn is Inter Milan... who will play Benfica!

The first team drawn is Real Madrid... who will play Chelsea!

The draw will be conducted by former footballers Hamit Altintop from Turkey and Patrick Kluivert from Netherlands.

Kluivert says Napoli has impressed him the most in the Champions League so far.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw. It’s an open draw, no seeding.

The quarter-finals are on April 11th and 12th, and April 18th and 19th. The semi-finals are on May 9th and 10th, and May 16th and 17th.

The teams involved in the quarter-final draw are: