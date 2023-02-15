Ronan Cowhey’s stunning late header helps UCD retain Collingwood Cup

UCD celebrate their Collingwood Cup success after defeating University of Limerick 3-2 at Inver Park in Larne. Photograph: Eamon Scott/Strikeronline

UCD 3 University of Limerick 2

A 49th Collingwood Cup will sit in the UCD trophy cabinet after a dramatic finish to the Irish Universities flagship competition at Inver Park in Larne.

Substitute Ronan Cowhey’s brilliant header in time added on from a pinpoint delivery into the box by skipper Jack Keaney clinched the famous trophy for the Belfield side after UL had twice come from behind to level the tie.

All five goals came after the break and four of them arrived in a whirlwind five-minute spell just past the hour mark.

Ciaran Behan’s cracking left-footed drive from 25 yards sailed past Josh Coady to put UCD in front on 63 minutes. But soon after a well delivered comer saw a towering header from defender Tom Carney level matters for the Limerick side.

Back came UCD and once again Behan struck with a cracking strike after cutting in from the right flank and once again giving Coady no chance of reaching his left-footed drive.

But UL, chasing their first ever Collingwood Cup success, kept plugging away and when Adam Foley scrambled in another equaliser at the near post for the equaliser the game looked to be heading for extra-time.

However, the drama wasn’t finished and entering three minutes of time added on Keaney’s fine ball picked out Cowhey’s run into the box for the header that saw UCD retain the cup for another season.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Sean Carmody, Michael Gallagher, Jack Keaney, Shane McCreery; Rossa McAllister, Dara Keane, Donal Higgins; Billy Griffin (Ronan Cowhey, 57), Danu Kinsella Bishop, Ciaran Behan.

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK: Josh Coady; Cullen McCabe (Dean Hegarty, 74), Conor Whittle, Tom Carney, Joey Rushe; Darren Butler, Eoin Redmond; Tom Kidd (Cillian Duffy, 74), David McCarthy (Leon Daly, 25), Conor Butler (Ciarán Jennings, 63); Adam Foley.

Referee: Aaron Rainey.