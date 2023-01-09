Sol Campbell’s high opinion of himself prompts a chuckle or two

After winning over 70 caps for England and a heap of honours during his club career, most notably with Arsenal, Sol Campbell is well entitled to have a high opinion of himself, but occasionally it’s so high, he prompts a chuckle or two.

Like in 2018 when he wasn’t offered the Oxford United job. “I can’t believe some people, I’m one of the greatest minds in football and I’m being wasted because of a lack of experience.”

Or in 2019 when he took over as Macclesfield gaffer. “Macclesfield fans will probably say ‘what’s going on here?’ You’ve got an international footballer who has been one of the best footballers in the world coming to your club….”.

And last week? Well, he was peeved about not being included in Britain’s New Year’s honours list. “If you look at what I’ve gone through playing football and the consistency I’ve hit over the course of two decades, I’m up there with some of the sporting greats of our country. I’m up there with all of them. I don’t know why I get overlooked on these kinds of occasions. I’ve done a hell of a lot for this country. I’ve been an icon.”

As the legend that is Jonny Sharples asked: “Is this the first ever “Come And Get M (B) E Plea”? Possibly.

NUMBER: 0

That’s how many Spanish players Real Madrid had in their line-up against Villarreal on Saturday, the first time it happened in their 120-year history.

WORD OF MOUTH

“It’s not easy being a coach. Look at Pep – he went bald from thinking so much.”

Sergio Aguero on his reluctance to become a manager because he wants to hang on to his hair.

“I think player of the season is Saka. The kid is just phenomenal. He’s every bit as good as Messi.”

Tony Adams losing the run of himself, just a touch, over Bukayo Saka.

“It’s ‘Carry On’ football, it looks like he’s had a few drinks. It’s like as if a keeper has been sent off and an outfield player has gone in goal and doesn’t know what to do.”

Roy Keane on David De Gea’s FA Cup blooper.

“I don’t sleep for Tottenham. I don’t sleep. I’m not sleeping for Tottenham to try to improve the situation.”

Antonio Conte revealing that he’s barely got a wink of sleep since becoming Spurs gaffer.

A match made in heaven

Juninho Pernambucano and Rudi Garcia worked together for a spell at Olympique Lyon when Juninho, the former Brazilian international, was sporting director at the club and Garcia was manager.

Garcia is now, of course, manager of Al Nassr who recently signed – you might have heard – a lad called Ronaldo, so Juninho was asked for his thoughts on how that relationship might work out.

“My experience with Rudi Garcia was terrible, he’s the worst character I’ve known in all my footballing career,” he said, supportively. “He doesn’t know how to lead anything. The important thing is that he is at the centre of attention, but like all very cold people, he recognises those who are bigger than him. It will be a dream for him to befriend Cristiano Ronaldo. He will even serve him breakfast.”

He thinks they’ll be grand, then.

QUOTE

“It’s exactly the same as talking to your microwave – you get no response.”

Jurgen Klopp on it being pointless complaining to referees, while revealing he talks to his microwave oven.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo at his first press conference for Al Nassr. Photograph: Fayez Nureldine / AFP via Getty

MORE WORD OF MOUTH

“For me, it is not the end of my career coming to South Africa.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, a bit lost.

“There are times when I look like I’m angry, but my responsibility is to speak to the media with as much respect as possible, even if some of your questions are stupid.”

Chelsea’s Graham Potter, making pals with the press in west London.

“We sign an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you read is ‘who’s next?’. It’s like we didn’t have a team. Honestly, we cannot play like Monopoly.”

Jurgen Klopp, pining for the closure of the transfer window.

“We didn’t have any runners in behind, we didn’t have anyone high and wide, we didn’t have anyone in spaces, we couldn’t keep the ball, we lost the second balls, balls in behind they dealt with, set pieces they dealt with. So yeah, when you all add all those things up, you’re never going to get a result at this place.”

Apart from that, Andy Robertson thought Liverpool did quite well in their 3-1 defeat to Brentford.