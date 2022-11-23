World Cup 2022: Asano strikes late as Japan stun Germany

A second half comeback has seen Japan stun Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium, the second stunning World Cup upset in as many days after Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Heavily-favoured Germany took the lead in the first half through Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, the midfielder slotting home a 33rd minute penalty after goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda brought down David Raum in the box.

Germany’s one-goal lead remained intact at half-time and well into the second half, only for Ritsu Doan to equalise after Manuel Neuer had palmed a shot on target straight to his feet. Eight minutes later, the underdogs were in the lead, Takuma Asano controlling a long ball with a beautiful touch before dribbling to the six-yard box and rifling a powerful effort past Neuer.

Germany had opportunities late on, including a last-minute free-kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time, only for a Nikas Sule effort at the back post to be blocked.

Ken Early’s full report to follow