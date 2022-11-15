Josh Cullen and Katie McCabe take home top Irish awards

Josh Cullen has taken home the top prize available to Irish senior male players. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Josh Cullen has been named the FAI’s senior international men’s player of the year.

Katie McCabe has won the women’s accolade, while Gavin Bazunu picks up the young player of the year award and Conor Coventry has been selected as the under-21 recipient.

Cullen’s excellent form in the middle of the field for Ireland has been acknowledged and the Burnley player joins the likes of Roy Keane, Damien Duff and Robbie Keane on the list of players honoured. Another previous winner, Paul McGrath, presented Cullen and Bazunu with their awards at the team hotel on Monday night.

𝟯𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗔𝗜 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 🏆



Men's Senior International Player of the Year @JoshCullen & Young International Player of the Year Gavin Bazunu were presented with their awards during a special ceremony at the team hotel last night#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/r4G852OKNN — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 15, 2022

Cullen, 26, has been in superb form for Burnley, helping lead the Clarets to top spot in the Championship, and the midfielder’s performances for Ireland have made him an automatic starter with Stephen Kenny’s side.

He made his Ireland debut at under-19 level against the Netherlands in September 2014 before linking up with the under-21s the following year. Cullen made his senior debut in a 3-1 friendly victory over Bulgaria – and his performance at the Aviva that evening earned him the man of the match award.

McCabe has been a central player in the World Cup odyssey enjoyed by the Ireland women’s team in recent months and the Arsenal player netted a penalty in Monday night’s 4-0 friendly win over Morocco.

Katie McCabe has been named Irish senior women's player of the year. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bazunu has emerged as Ireland’s number one in what is a very competitive position and the Southampton goalkeeper has made more Premier League appearances, 15, than any other Irish player this season.

Coventry was one of Ireland’s most consistent and influential performers in their recent European Championship under-21 qualifying campaign and the industrious midfielder is expected to progress with the seniors in the near future.