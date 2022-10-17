Jurgen Klopp sweats on referee’s report after red card

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp erupts in anger at the linesman during Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. Photograph: Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at the official and his assistant referee after a foul was not given when Bernardo Silva hauled down match-winner Mohamed Salah.

Unlike players, managers do not receive an automatic suspension for a red card so until Taylor’s full report is assessed, it is understood Klopp is free to resume touchline duties at home to West Ham on Wednesday.

The match official’s observations will determine whether no further action is required or whether a charge will be issued: should it be a standard charge, Klopp would be asked to accept a one-match ban and a fine.

However, he could also face a non-standard charge if his record shows similar behaviour in the last 12 months.

In February last year, Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity and/or implied bias of referee Kevin Friend after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Four years ago Klopp was fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after running on to the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in the sixth minute of added time.

Taylor’s report is also likely to include details of coin-throwing incidents after City boss Pep Guardiola complained in his post-match press conference of being targeted by fans in the main stand.

However, unless the incident extended to a large number of fans, it seems likely the governing body will leave Liverpool with the responsibility of identifying and sanctioning the individuals involved.

The club have launched an investigation and have threatened lifetime stadium bans and possible football banning orders.

City are also understood to be unhappy their team coach was targeted on the way home, with the windscreen damaged after an object was allegedly thrown.

In 2018, City’s coach sustained extensive damage on its journey into Anfield after bottles and other objects were thrown by fans lining the streets.

On the field, Liverpool’s confidence-boosting victory, courtesy of Salah’s individual goal, has injected new life into their roller-coaster season.

However, having previously beaten City in the FA Community Shield and hammered Bournemouth 9-0, defender Andy Robertson knows they have to back up their latest win with a string of results to get them back into the race for the top four.

“We were obviously brilliant but we need consistency,” said the Scotland captain on his first start in over a month after injury.

“We’ve had a couple of performances this season where people have said, ‘Can this kick-start the season?’ It’s such a big win for us against an unbelievable team but it’s only a massive three points if we use it to our advantage.”

Alisson assist

Only Alisson Becker has been anywhere near his best form this season and the Brazil international was required to bail out his side on a couple of occasions against City, having kept them in a number of games this season.

But the goalkeeper also provided the pass for Salah’s goal and only former Leeds, Tottenham and Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson (one goal, five assists) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals (one goal, three assists – all for Salah).

Robertson admits they have let down Alisson so far this season.

“I think Ali’s the best in the world, for sure, in what he does,” said the Scot.

“It’s something we trust Ali with, he’s unbelievable with the ball at his feet and he’s got great vision … We’ve all probably let him down this season in that he’s faced too many shots, he’s had to be making too many saves.” — PA