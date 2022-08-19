Manchester United sign Casemiro from Real Madrid in €60 million deal

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Super Cup trophy. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty

Manchester United have reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of midfielder Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and Brazil international Casemiro emerged this week as their main target.

A statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.

“The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.”

We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇧🇷#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022

Earlier Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he intended to join the Red Devils after speaking with the midfielder.

“I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision,” the Madrid coach revealed at a press conference on Friday morning.

It is understood that the fee will be €60m plus €10m add-ons. He has agreed a four-year deal with a medical and visa application to be sorted during the weekend.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has told Ancelotti he wants a new challenge after winning five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles. Ancelotti has made it clear he will not play on Saturday against Celta Vigo. “[As far as a] replacement [is concerned] we have signed [Aurélien] Tchouaméni and he’s one of the best on the market. Then we have [Toni] Kroos and [Eduardo] Camavinga,” he added.

Casemiro would be United’s fourth signing of the window if it were to be completed, with his decision to move coming as a surprise to Ancelotti. “Yesterday I realised [it] was a real thing. My plans won’t change,” he said.

It is too late for the player to be registered in time for Monday night’s Premier League clash with arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, at which protests are planned with the club currently bottom of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp has condemned Gabriel Agbonlahor for his rash judgment on Erik ten Hag and said he expects Manchester United to “fight back” from their Brentford humiliation against Liverpool.

The former Aston Villa striker-turned-pundit left the Liverpool manager in disbelief with his analysis of United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Sunday, when he claimed Ten Hag should “just pack up” after two Premier League games in charge having “started the season as a shambles”.

Klopp claimed he was so incensed by Agbonlahor’s comments that he almost rang TalkSport to complain. He believes the criticism, as well as United’s two league defeats so far, will fuel their motivation to make amends against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Liverpool manager said: “It was obviously not a nice week for United after the Brentford game. We forget in these moments how good Brentford is.

“I watched the first half and then drove home and listened to TalkSport and Gabby. He lost against us 6-0 in my first year and I could not remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch … but what he said about United, I was close to calling in and telling him: ‘You forget completely you have been a player.’ It was completely unbelievable. And if ex-players go in like this then you can imagine how everything else is going. — Guardian