Ronan O’Gara handed a 10-week touchline ban

The ban does not apply to Champions Cup however so he will make trip to Limerick
Racing 92 coach Ronan O’Gara will travel with his team to Thomond Park this weekend. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Racing 92 defence coach Ronan O’Gara has been handed a 10-week touchline ban, but that will not affect his return to Thomond Park this weekend.

The former Munster and Ireland outhalf was also fined €15,000, following comments he made earlier this month about Top 14 match officials.

However the ban only applies to Top14 games.

O’Gara made the comments following his team’s 16-9 defeat away to La Rochelle at the start of the month.

As his team sought a draw in the closing stages replacement scrumhalf Teddy Iribaren was penalised for a no-arm tackle, although replays later showed that he did wrap around his opponent.

With Racing in eighth place in the Top 14 after winning only three of their opening seven league games, head coach Laurent Labit is already serving a 15-week suspension.

This Saturday O’Gara returns to Thomond Park as Racing 92 take on Munster in Limerick in the Champions Cup. Last weekend the French side were 22-18 winners over Leicester Tigers in Stade Yves-Du-Manoir, while Munster drew away to Castres.

