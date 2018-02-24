Depleted Scarlets represent an opportunity for Ulster

If visitors’ pack can establish a suitable platform, backline have the nous to capitalise

John O'Sullivan

James Davies: the Scarlets flanker has been released from the Welsh national squad and will line out against Ulster. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

James Davies: the Scarlets flanker has been released from the Welsh national squad and will line out against Ulster. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Scarlets v Ulster, Parc y Scarlets (7.35, live on BBC2)

Given the Scarlets double-digit personnel commitment to the Wales squad for the Six Nations Championship game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium and the injuries suffered by fullback Johnny McNicholl and wing Tom Prydie in last weekend’s Pro14 defeat to Leinster, Ulster’s chances of sneaking a win are considerably better than they might otherwise have been.

The home side though can call upon the same pack as they fielded in the RDS as flanker James Davies and hooker Ryan Elias have been released from the national squad. As an aside it’ll be interesting to note how Ulster’s number seven Nick Timoney fares at the breakdown against an arch poacher in Davies.

Ulster coach Jono Gibbes has made two changes from the team that lost to Edinburgh with Andrew Trimble making his 229th appearance in place of the injured Craig Gilroy and John Andrew coming in for Rob Herring (elbow) at hooker. From a statistical bent the sides have shared the honours in the last six meetings and the Scarlets are coming off a brace of defeats.

Wayne Pivac, the Scarlets coach said: “We have the ability to open up a bit of a gap on Ulster and push some pressure on them and they’ll know that. We know that if we don’t get the result it closes right up. With Leinster next week it’s going to be a testing time for us. We’re working hard with the group to prepare ourselves for what’s coming.”

The home side contains a number of young players in the backline in marked contrast to the visitors who have oodles of experience. The key for Ulster is how the pack fare and if they can offer any sort of decent platform then the improbable might just be possible.

SCARLETS: T Williams; C Baldwin, P Asquith, S Hughes (capt), I Nicholas; D Jones, J Evans; D Evans, R Elias, W Kruger; S Cummins, D Bulbring; T Beirne, J Davies, J Macleod. Replacements: E Phillips, P Price, S Gardiner, L Rawlins, W Boyde, D Smith, I Hughes, R Conbeer.

ULSTER: L Ludik; A Trimble, L Marshall, S McCloskey, T Bowe; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst; A O’Connor (Captain), K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel. Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, R Ah You, M Dalton, C Henry, P Marshall, P Nelson, D Cave.

Referee: I Davies (Wales).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.