Dan Leavy and Rob Kearney back for Leinster’s trip to Italy

Cullen names strong starting XV as province look to bounce back against Benetton
Dan Leavy starts for Leinster against Benetton Treviso on Saturday. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Pro 14 Benetton Rugby v Leinster, Saturday October 27th, Stadio Monigo (kick-off 4.0pm, eir Sport)

Rob Kearney returns to the Leinster fold as the province look to bounce back from their defeat to Toulouse against Benetton Rugby on Saturday.

Leo Cullen has named a strong XV for the trip to Italy, with Dan Leavy also returning from a calf injury. He starts in a powerful backrow alongside Max Deegan and captain Seán O’Brien.

Scott Fardy and James Ryan are named in the engineroom, with Jack McGrath, James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong a formidable proposition in the frontrow.

In the backline Jamison Gibson-Park takes the number nine jersey with Ross Byrne - called-up to Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad this week - at outhalf.

Robbie Henshaw is partnered by Rory O’Loughlin in midfield with Joe Tomane and Adam Byrne either side of Kearney on the wings.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, Joe Tomane; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Seán O’Brien, Dan Leavy, Max Deegan. Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Rhys Ruddock, Hugh O’Sullivan, Noel Reid, Conor O’Brien.

