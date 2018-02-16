Connacht's top four hopes take tumble against Zebre

CONNACHT 11 ZEBRE 19

Connacht’s hopes of closing the gap on the top four hit a massive roadblock in the Galway Sportsground when they were outplayed by Italian visitors Zebre.

Regarded as must-win in their chase to overhaul Cardiff, Connacht were hit by an Italian juggernaut masterminded by former coach Michael Bradley. It halted Connacht’s run of seven successive wins at the Sportsground, and ensured Zebre have now achieved the double over Kieran Keane’s side for the first time in the history of the Guinness Pro 14 competition.

Connacht had been forewarned, having lost on two previous occasions in Parma – the last occasion in December – and now Connacht will have a big eye on Thomond Park where they will hope Munster do a job on Cardiff, which would keep them within touching distance.

It may not have been the most auspicious return to his home city for Zebre fullback and former Galwegians player Ciaran Gaffney, who was replaced after six minutes with a shoulder injury, but his side outfoxed, outpaced, and outgunned Connacht for the remainder of the contest to claim their first Sportsground win.

Apart from Connacht’s solid scrum, Zebre were on top throughout this contest.

Coach Kieran Keane will not be happy with how his players failed to control possession from the opening minutes – firstly when their maul broke down heading for the try line from a penalty to touch, while an overthrown line-out was as sign of more malfunctions to come.

“A tough day,” Keane said. “They rattled us, got under our skin, so disappointed by what happened. We were beaten by a better team tonight.”

Early opportunity

Connacht did carve an early opportunity when Gavin Thornbury’s turnover set up Connacht’s most sustained attack, but several phases later centre Tom Farrell lost the ball with the line abegging.

Connacht outhalf Craig Ronaldson opened the scoring with a 16th minute penalty, but the lead was short-lived. Zebre wrested control, and from turnover ball, they played their way up field until right wing Gabriele Di Guilio outfoxed the Connacht defence before offloading to supporting number eight Renato Giammarioli, who cantered with ease to the line after 19 minutes. Influential Italian outhalf Carlo Canna added the conversion to put the visitors into a lead they would never relinquish.

A shell-shocked Connacht struggled to make headway, and the visitors could have been ahead by more when Di Guilio again capitalised on some fine running lines to score, but on this occasion he was denied by TMO for an earlier forward pass.

Connacht, with two further opportunities to score, opted for goal. Ronaldson’s effort from just inside half way was short and wide on 36 minutes, but Keane’s side finished with a semi-flourish.

From a five-metre scrum, the pack forced the Italians on the back foot for the first time inside the Zebre 22, and on the stroke of half time Ronaldson potted the simple penalty to reduce the deficit to 7-6.

No improvement

However there was no improvement after the break. Within six minutes Di Giulio bagged a second try after an intense period of pressure with Canno’s quick hands pivotal in sending the right wing through, Canno’s conversion wide.

Matt Healy provided Connacht with a glimmer of hope with a superb break up field, but he could not hold Eoin Griffin’s supporting pass, and the moment was lost. Instead Zebre continued to find huge gaps, and win the battle up front. They were deserving of their rewards when they had Connacht backpedaling in possession and when captain man of the match George Biagi blocked Kieran Marmion’s attempted clearance, replacement prop Andew de Marchi followed through to cross for their third try. Canno added the extras to extend Zebre’s lead to 19-6.

With the plaudits heading the Italians’ way, Connacht were able to capitalise on a yellow card to influential openside Maxime Mbanda. Fullback Darragh Leader crossed out wide, but Ronaldson was unable to convert for what would have been a small consolation bonus point for a poor Connacht performance.

CONNACHT: Leader, Kelleher, Griffin, Farrell, Healy, Ronaldson, Blade, Coulson, McCartney, Bealham, Thornbury, Cannon, Masteron, Dawai, O’Brien. Replacements: Ahki for Farrell (59), Marmion for Blade (51), McCabe for Coulson (66), Heffernan for McCartney (66), Carey for Bealham (66), Roux for Thornbury (52), Muldoon for Masteron (53). Not Used: Carty.

ZEBRE: Gaffney, Di Giulio, Bisegni, Afamasaga, Parata, Canna, Palazzani, Ah-Nau, Fabiani, Bello, Tucker, Biagi, Meyer, Mbanda, Giammarioli. Replacements: De Marchi for Ah-Nau (61), D’Apice for Fabiani (69), Sisi for Tucker (51), Minnie for Giammarioli (75). Not Used: Chistolini, Raffaele, Bordoli, Venditti. Sin Bin: Mbanda (72).

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRFU).