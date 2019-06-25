Leicester Tigers reveal their plans to sell the club

‘CVC’s investment in Premiership Rugby has created a unique opportunity’

Leicester Tigers are looking for a new investor. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Leicester Tigers have announced plans to sell the club. The move comes after CVC Capital Partners acquired a minority stake in Premiership Rugby Limited, which Tigers have revealed led to several expressions of interest from new investors.

“CVC’s investment in Premiership Rugby has created a unique opportunity – catapulting the sport into the public consciousness like never before and broadening its appeal to potential investors,” said Leicester’s executive chairman Peter Tom. “It is our duty as a board to explore the club’s strategic options and assess the best possible ownership structure to benefit from the changes ahead on and off the pitch.”

In a statement announcing the club’s intention, Tigers highlighted their position as the most successful club of the professional era and their desire to return to the top of domestic and European rugby. Leicester finished 11th out of 12 teams in the Premiership last season, having never previously come lower than sixth. They have not won the title since 2013.

Simon Cohen, the club’s chief executive officer, added: “The investment and changes in Premiership rugby present a huge opportunity for the club and a new investor.

“As the most prestigious club in English rugby, this development will further support Leicester Tigers in its ambition to be the most successful club in England and Europe, to the benefit of our players, the club and our loyal supporters.”

