IRFU confirms Mike Catt will join Ireland coaching team after Japan

Mike Catt is to join the Ireland coaching team in the wake of the 2019 Rugby World Cup and ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, the IRFU has confirmed.

Catt currently has the role of Italy attack coach under Conor O’Shea, and is expected to take up the same role under incoming Ireland boss Andy Farrell.

Catt (47) was part of the England coaching ticket which failed to steer the side beyond the pool stages of the 2015 Rugby World Cup – along with Farrell, Stuart Lancaster and Graham Rowntree.

All four are now plying their trade in Ireland, with Lancaster at Leinster and Rowntree a recent addition to Munster’s coaching setup.

Arrival

Catt’s contract will see him involved with Ireland until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. On the announcement of his arrival later in the year, he said: “I am looking forward to RWC in Japan and seeing the group of players we have here in Italy fulfil their potential and achieve the objectives we have set for ourselves.

“Obviously it is an honour to be given this future opportunity with Ireland but I will focus on that challenge only after I have given my all for Italy and this group of players.”

Meanwhile IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Mike brings a wealth of experience to the coaching group and has been operating at the highest level of the international game for some time.

“He was a smart and innovative player and he brings those attributes and much more besides in his approach to coaching and player development. We feel that we have secured a talented practitioner who will add significant value to the group and to the wider Irish system.”