World rugby’s great and good pay tribute to Jamie Heaslip

Jamie Heaslip has called time on his rugby career after 13 trophy-laden years at the top.

Having made his Leinster debut in 2005, the number eight won three domestic titles, three Heineken Cups and a European Challenge Cup. He also picked up three international medals, and was a cornerstone of Ireland’s Grand Slam winning side of 2009, and the Championship winning vintages of 2014 and 2015.

Started my career 14 years ago with this man and we have made some incredible memories together. His consistency and professionalism are unrivalled. Huge respect for someone who will be remembered as one of the true greats of Irish rugby. pic.twitter.com/Z9CDinacy2 — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) February 26, 2018

Sad to see injury forcing @jamieheaslip into early retirement. What a servant to @leinsterrugby, @IrishRugby & @lionsofficial he’s been. A terrific professional and incredibly savvy player that you could only fully appreciate as a team mate. pic.twitter.com/3JijdYnpAe — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 26, 2018

Hats off to @jamieheaslip, an incredible servant to the game, roommate, friend and brother.

The… https://t.co/9xvoJaeAeg — Cian Healy (@ProperChurch) February 26, 2018

Best wishes for the future Jamie. A great player on the field but more importantly a great man off it too. — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) February 26, 2018

Congrats on a great career mate!

All the best 👊🏽 — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) February 26, 2018

All the best on the other side fella, one hell of a career...👏 — Martyn Williams (@martynewilliams) February 26, 2018

It has been incredible to get to know @jamieheaslip as a player and a person. For me he set the standard with professionalism so I did my best to copy him. So many great memories in Green and Blue and looking forward seeing you go well in your next chapter. Thanks Jamie pic.twitter.com/E0WoCNrH7X — Ian madigan (@Ian_madigan) February 26, 2018

Happy retirement brother @jamieheaslip pic.twitter.com/xDVKKdELqu — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) February 26, 2018

Twice a Lions tourist, Heaslip played with and against some of the biggest names in world rugby - and they all paid tribute to an Irish great after the announcement of his retirement on Monday.

Some career indeed.