World rugby’s great and good pay tribute to Jamie Heaslip
Nigel Owens and Jason Robinson among those congratulating Heaslip on his career
Jamie Heaslip after Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in Chicago. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Jamie Heaslip has called time on his rugby career after 13 trophy-laden years at the top.
Having made his Leinster debut in 2005, the number eight won three domestic titles, three Heineken Cups and a European Challenge Cup. He also picked up three international medals, and was a cornerstone of Ireland’s Grand Slam winning side of 2009, and the Championship winning vintages of 2014 and 2015.
What a legacy this fella has left behind him, and whatever life throws at him in the future no doubt he will do the same! Set a standard for Leinster and Irish rugby that all of us tried to follow, One of the smartest and professional players Iv had the pleasure to play along side of! Made some incredible memory’s together and some great stories that we can laugh about it years to come.He will be missed and a true legend of this game! #8 #oneofthegreatest
Started my career 14 years ago with this man and we have made some incredible memories together. His consistency and professionalism are unrivalled. Huge respect for someone who will be remembered as one of the true greats of Irish rugby. pic.twitter.com/Z9CDinacy2— Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) February 26, 2018
Sad to see injury forcing @jamieheaslip into early retirement. What a servant to @leinsterrugby, @IrishRugby & @lionsofficial he’s been. A terrific professional and incredibly savvy player that you could only fully appreciate as a team mate. pic.twitter.com/3JijdYnpAe— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 26, 2018
Hats off to @jamieheaslip, an incredible servant to the game, roommate, friend and brother.— Cian Healy (@ProperChurch) February 26, 2018
The… https://t.co/9xvoJaeAeg
Best wishes for the future Jamie. A great player on the field but more importantly a great man off it too.— Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) February 26, 2018
Congrats on a great career mate!— Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) February 26, 2018
All the best 👊🏽
All the best on the other side fella, one hell of a career...👏— Martyn Williams (@martynewilliams) February 26, 2018
It has been incredible to get to know @jamieheaslip as a player and a person. For me he set the standard with professionalism so I did my best to copy him. So many great memories in Green and Blue and looking forward seeing you go well in your next chapter. Thanks Jamie pic.twitter.com/E0WoCNrH7X— Ian madigan (@Ian_madigan) February 26, 2018
What a career,— Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) February 26, 2018
Player,
And teammate 💪🏾
Happy retirement brother @jamieheaslip pic.twitter.com/xDVKKdELqu
Twice a Lions tourist, Heaslip played with and against some of the biggest names in world rugby - and they all paid tribute to an Irish great after the announcement of his retirement on Monday.
Some career indeed.