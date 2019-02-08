Women’s 6N: Ireland bounce back to topple Scots with ease

Anna Caplice runs in fourth try as Ireland take full points from contest

Stuart Bathgate at Scotstoun

Ireland’s Alison Miller scores a try during the Women’s Six Nations Championship match against Scotland at Scotstoun in Glasgow. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Ireland’s Alison Miller scores a try during the Women’s Six Nations Championship match against Scotland at Scotstoun in Glasgow. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

 

Scotland 5 Ireland 22

Ireland bounced back from last week’s heavy defeat at home to England to claim a deserved bonus-point win against Scotland at Scotstoun in a game they dominated in almost every aspect.

On a wet and windy evening in Glasgow, pack power was always likely to be the key factor in the match, and although the Scots’ scrum was strong enough for much of the match, the Irish forwards won the battle in the loose.

The visitors were on top right from the kick-off, and after opting to run a couple of penalties opened their account when Aoife McDermott crashed over for an unconverted try. The home side gradually got their game together after going behind, and drew level through Hannah Smith from a miss pass by Mhairi Grieve.

On a night when a combination of the swirling wind and heavy drizzle made handling difficult, both sides managed to put together some impressive handling moves.

Ireland had the better of the latter stages of the first half, and regained the lead with the clock in red when tighthead prop Leah Lyons forced her way over from close range after a penalty to touch had set up good position.

The second half began in the same way as the first, with the Irish exerting sustained pressure. A series of forward drives took them ever closer to the goal line, and with the Scots defence gathering centrally, the ball went out along the backs, allowing Alison Miller to finish off in the left corner.

Upping the tempo in the knowledge that a fourth try would kill off the contest as well as securing the bonus point, Ireland steadily wore Scotland down with a series of short drives and got that crucial score through Anna Caplice just before the hour mark. Nicole Fowley got the first successful conversion of the night, and the visitors were home if not exactly dry.

SCOTLAND: C Rollie; E Musgrove, H Smith, L Thomson (capt), A Sergeant; H Nelson, M Grieve; L Cockburn, L Skeldon, M Kennedy; E Wassell, D McCormack; R Malcolm, R McLachlan , S Bonar.

Replacements: N Howat for McCormack (41 mins); S Law for Grieve (51); R Lloyd for Musgrove (59); J Rettie for McLachlan (66); L Martin for Nelson (68); M Forsyth for Cockburn (69), S Anderson for Malcolm (76).

IRELAND: L Delany; E Considine, S Naoupu, M Claffey, A Miller; N Fowley, A Hughes ; L Feely, E Hooban, L Lyons; A McDermott, N Fryday; A Caplice, C Molloy, C Griffin (capt).

Replacements: K Dane for Hughes, D Nic A Bhaird for Hooban, C Boles for Molloy (all 60 mins); M Williams for Miller (64); L Djougang for Feely (67), C McLaughlin for Caplice (70); F Reidy for Lyons, E Murphy for Fowley (both 73)

Referee: B Benvenuti (Italy).

Attendance: 1,778.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.