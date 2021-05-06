Lions Tour pen pics: A look at Warren Gatland’s 37-man squad

Party to tour South Africa consists of 16 backs and 21 forwards

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the Lions for the tour to South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Backs

 

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Position: Fullback
Age: 28
Club: Exeter
Caps: 85
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Scotland captain will challenge strongly to make the Lions Test team.

Liam Williams (Wales)

Position: Fullback/wing
Age: 30
Region: Scarlets
Caps: 71
Lions Tests: 3
Form guide: Huge success on the Lions’ 2017 New Zealand tour, and his form has not waned.

Anthony Watson (England)

Position: Fullback/wing
Age: 27
Club: Bath
Caps: 51
Lions Tests: 3
Form guide: Outstanding and consistent form makes a Test team place highly likely.

Josh Adams (Wales)

Position: Wing
Age: 26
Region: Cardiff Blues
Caps: 32
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, his finishing ability is unquestioned.

Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

Position: Wing
Age: 20
Club: Gloucester
Caps: 9
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Burst on to the Test scene this season and made a blistering try-scoring impact.

Duhan Van Der Merwe (Scotland)

Position: Wing
Age: 25
Club: Edinburgh
Caps: 10
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Eight tries in 10 Tests underlines the finishing ability of the South Africa-born wing, who qualifies for Scotland on residency.

Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Position: Centre
Age: 31
Province: Connacht
Caps: 31
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: A real left-field selection by Lions boss Gatland, but the Ireland centre is an experienced campaigner.

Elliot Daly (England)

Position: Centre
Age: 28
Club: Saracens
Caps: 52
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Another surprising selection, given his poor form in the recent Six Nations, but he has Lions experience.

Chris Harris (Scotland)

Position: Centre
Age: 30
Club: Gloucester
Caps: 28
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Outstanding for Scotland in the Six Nations this season, and deserves his Lions chance.

Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Position: Centre
Age: 27
Province: Leinster
Caps: 52
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: The form centre in this season’s Six Nations is on course for a Lions Test spot.

Owen Farrell (England)

Position: Outhalf/centre
Age: 29
Club: Saracens
Caps: 93
Lions Tests: 4
Form guide: Proven Lions pedigree in 2017, but struggled for form during this season’s Six Nations.

Dan Biggar (Wales)

Position: Outhalf
Age: 31
Club: Northampton
Caps: 92
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Favourite for the Lions Test outhalf role after starring for Wales in their Six Nations title-winning campaign.

Finn Russell (Scotland)

Position: Outhalf
Age: 28
Club: Racing 92
Caps: 55
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Playmaker who shone for Scotland in the Six Nations. Magical on his day.

Conor Murray (Ireland)

Position: Scrumhalf
Age: 32
Province: Munster
Caps: 89
Lions Tests: 5
Form guide: Hugely-experienced player who was key for the Lions in New Zealand four years ago. Test place likely.

Ali Price (Scotland)

Position: Scrumhalf
Age: 27
Club: Glasgow
Caps: 42
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Has landed one of the Lions scrumhalf roles following a solid season with Scotland.

Gareth Davies (Wales)

Position: Scrumhalf
Age: 30
Region: Scarlets
Caps: 62
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Possesses searing pace and an eye for tries, he can change games in an instant.

Forwards

Wyn Jones (Wales)

Position: Prop
Age: 29
Region: Scarlets
Caps: 35
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Impressive during Wales’ Six Nations title campaign this year. Strong Test team claims.

Mako Vunipola (England)

Position: Prop
Age: 30
Club: Saracens
Caps: 67
Lions Tests: 6
Form guide: Had his share of injuries, but offers an enormous amount of quality and experience.

Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

Position: Prop
Age: 28
Caps: 16
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Impressed for Scotland this season through admirable consistency. Deserves his Lions chance.
Deserves his Lions chance.

 

Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

Position: Prop
Age: 25
Club: Glasgow
Caps: 38
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Solid performer for Scotland this season, who is part of a strong Lions frontrow contingent.

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Position: Prop
Age: 28
Province: Leinster
Caps: 49
Lions Tests: 3
Form guide: Currently shades the contest for a Test team place.

Andrew Porter (Ireland)

Position: Prop
Age: 25
Province: Leinster
Caps: 37
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Behind Furlong in the pecking order for Ireland and Leinster, but a player who consistently impresses.

Ken Owens (Wales)

Position: Hooker
Age: 34
Region: Scarlets
Caps: 82
Lions Tests: 2
Form guide: Returned from injury to shine in this season’s Six Nations. An experienced leader.

Jamie George (England)

Position: Hooker
Age: 30
Club: Saracens
Caps: 59
Lions Tests: 3
Form guide: Key Lions Test team performer in 2017, and will have a thirst for more action in South Africa.

Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

Position: Hooker
Age: 27
Club: Exeter
Caps: 31
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: A destructive forward who is a handful for any opponent. Will relish his Lions chance.

Maro Itoje (England)

Position: Secondrow
Age: 26
Club: Saracens
Caps: 48
Lions Tests: 3
Form guide: Likely to be among the first names on Gatland’s Test team-sheet. World-class.

Jonny Hill (England)

Position: Secondrow
Age: 26
Club: Exeter
Caps: 9
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Continues his rapid emergence on the international scene with his Lions selection. All-action performer.

Courtney Lawes (England)

Position: Secondrow
Age: 32
Club: Northampton
Caps: 87
Lions Tests: 2
Form guide: Currently sidelined through injury, but should be back in action soon. Could make a major Lions contribution.

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, captain)

Position: Secondrow
Age: 35
Region: Ospreys
Caps: 148
Lions Tests: 9
Form guide: Gatland’s choice as captain is the squad’s most experienced player. Fourth Lions tour, and remains in peak form.

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Position: Secondrow
Age: 29
Province: Ulster
Caps: 63
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Will be an important part of the squad. Vastly-experienced and a possible midweek team captain.

 

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

Position: Secondrow/backrow
Age: 29
Province: Munster
Caps: 22
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Consistency personified for Munster and Ireland. Will be in Test team shake-up.

Jack Conan (Ireland)

Position: Number eight
Age: 28
Province: Leinster
Caps: 28
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Outstanding in Leinster colours over an extended period. Strong performer.

Tom Curry (England)

Position: Flanker
Age: 22
Club: Sale Sharks
Caps: 33
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: One of the world’s finest players on current form. Appears a Test team certainty.

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Position: Flanker
Age: 31
Region: Ospreys
Caps: 85
Lions Tests: 1
Form guide: One of the most naturally-gifted forwards in world rugby. Strong in all departments.

Hamish Watson (Scotland)

Position: Flanker
Age: 29
Club: Edinburgh
Caps: 41
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: This season’s Six Nations player of the tournament who is rightly among Gatland’s backrow riches.

Sam Simmonds (England)

Position: Number eight/flanker
Age: 26
Club: Exeter
Caps: 7
Lions Tests: 0
Form guide: Overlooked by England boss Eddie Jones since 2018, but is arguably the Premiership’s most consistent player.

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Position: Number eight/flanker
Age: 30
Club: Bath
Caps: 86
Lions Tests: 4
Form guide: Test team certainty. Back to his very best, which will be a concern for the Springboks.

