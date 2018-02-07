Holders PBC and CBC cruise into Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals

Cork schools joined in the last four by Crescent who defeated Rockwell

Olan Allen

CBC’s Eoghan Barrett scores a try against St Clement’s College in the Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Temple Hill. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

The first three quarter-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup produced home victories with both Cork schools recording big wins.

At Rosbrien Crescent College Comprehensive defeated Rockwell 27-20.

Tries from Conor Fitzgerald and Daire Feasy gave Crescent an early 10-0 lead. Rockwell replied with a Conall Kennedy try and a conversion and a penalty from Jake Flannery to tie the scores 10-10 at half time.

Tries from Conor Philips and Feasy, the first converted by John Hurley, made it 22-10.

Rockwell replied with a Flannery penalty and a conversion of a Tom Russell try to leave two between the sides. But Timmy Duggan scored Crescent’s fifth try in injury time to seal the win.

At Temple Hill CBC advanced on a 58-17 score line against a dogged St Clement’s side but the result does not do justice to the Limerick side’s performance.

Twice in the opening half Clement’s came from behind to level but once Christians upped the ante in the second half the Limerick lads were outclassed.

Robert Hedderman and John Bateman exchanged penalties before Adam O’Connor got in at the corner for the first of his three tries and Hedderman expertly converted from the side line.

A try from Adam Marshall converted by Bateman levelled the scores ten minutes before the interval.

In added time Hedderman put Christians ahead with a try which he converted for a 17-10 half time lead.

Early tries for CBC from Robert Loftus, Eoghan Barrett and O’Connor stretched their lead to 34-10 with 12 minutes of the second half played.

Barrett, O’Connor, Hedderman and Scott Buckley added further tries for the winners and Shane Brosnahan replied with a Clement’s try which Bateman converted.

Holder’s PBC defeated Ard Scoil Rís 67-7 running in 11 tries. Pres were 26-0 up after 11 minutes and led 33-0 at the break.

Sam O’Donovan and David Hyland each scored two tries and Mark McCarthy, Mark McLoughlin, Darragh O’Callaghan, Sean French. Louis Bruce and Eoin Burns got one apiece. Jonathan Wren kicked three conversions and James Broderick two, Cian Murphy was Ard Scoil’s try scorer and Darragh O’Gorman converted.

