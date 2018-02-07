Fitzhenry and Fitzpatrick named in Ireland Women’s team for Italy clash

Fitzhenry returns from Sevens action in Sydney to play in Irish midfield
Katie Fitzhenry returns from Sevens action to play for the Ireland senior XV against Italy at Donnybrook on Sunday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Katie Fitzhenry returns from Sevens action to play for the Ireland senior XV against Italy at Donnybrook on Sunday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Ireland Women’s head coach Adam Griggs has made two changes to his starting XV for Sunday’s home game against Italy in Donnybrook (1pm).

Katie Fitzhenry, who was involved with the Ireland Women’s Sevens side last weekend at the Sydney Sevens, comes into the side to partner Sene Naoupu in midfield.

The other change comes in the pack where Paula Fitzpatrick moves from the replacements to start in the secondrow alongside Nichola Fryday.

Two uncapped players, Edel McMahon and Michelle Claffey are named on the bench.

Ireland were beaten 24-0 by France in their opening game in Toulouse last Saturday night and Griggs is looking for an improved showing on Sunday.

“It was a very tough encounter in France last weekend. It’s always hard to go to their and get a result and while we were disappointed in some aspects of our execution, there was plenty to learn from and build on for this week,” said Griggs.

“There were a number of new combinations and while that will take time to bed in we are focused on improving our performance for the first of three home games in Donnybrook.”

IRELAND WOMEN (v Italy Women, Sunday, Donnybrook Stadium, 1pm, Live on RTÉ): Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster); Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere /Connacht); Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian /Munster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster); Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster); Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht); Anna Caplice (UL Bohemian/Munster), Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht), Ciara Griffin (Tralee/Munster) (capt).

Replacements: Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster), Laura Feely (Galweigians/Connacht), Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht), Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/Leinster), Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)*, Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)*, Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster).

* Uncapped at this level

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.