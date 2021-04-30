Twickenham to host Champions Cup final with limited fans

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will take place in Twickenham with limited numbers of fans set to attend, the ECPR have announced.

The two finals had originally been due to take place in Marseille but the Covid-19 situation in France means that is now not possible whereas England has already hosted pilot events with fans in attendance, including last week’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Marseille will now host the finals in 2022 instead while the 2023 finals will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Friday, Ulster meet Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup semi-final for a place in the Friday, May 21st final at Twickenham against either Bath or Montpellier. Leinster face La Rochelle on Sunday in the Champions Cup semi-finals with Toulouse taking on Bordeaux Begles in the other last-four match. The final of that competition will take place on Saturday, May 22nd.

Up to 10,000 fans will be able to attend both finals in London and tickets will go on sale today at 5pm priced at £45.

“Fans are the lifeblood of European club tournaments and we are delighted to be able to welcome them back in a Covid-secure environment for this season’s finals,” said EPCR Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Gaillard. “Twickenham has a storied history with club rugby’s greatest tournament, and it will be a fitting venue to see silverware contested next month.”

RFU Chief Executive Officer and EPCR Board member, Bill Sweeney, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing up to 10,000 fans back at Twickenham Stadium again for these EPCR finals and are delighted to be chosen to host the fixtures. This is an important opportunity for us to hold events as part of plans for the return of fans to stadia. We are working hard with EPCR and local authorities to put various measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all those attending each match.”