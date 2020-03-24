Coronavirus: IRFU to make €500k available to help clubs deal with financial fall-out

The IRFU is to make €500,000 available to clubs to deal with the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic and will also put in place a four-month moratorium on loan repayments starting from April 1st.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the IRFU outlined its plans to help the amateur game in the country and also encouraged clubs to make use of any government assistance available.

A total of 56 clubs have loans with the IRFU through its Financial Assistance Scheme, with the moratorium amounting to €150,000 in payments over the four-month period.