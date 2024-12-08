Champions Cup Sunday live updates: Toulouse v Ulster

Here is the match preview from Johnny Watterson for today’s Ulster match:

Stuart McCloskey did not make light of the task facing Ulster on Sunday. The province takes on the reigning European and French Top 14 league champions in France in the first match of this season’s Champions Cup.

Not easily forgotten, Toulouse beat Leinster last season in extra-time to win the trophy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It’s basically the full France team, isn’t it?” said the Ireland and Ulster centre this week. Well almost, with one or two strengthening additions like England flanker Jack Willis, Argentinian centre Santiago Chocobares and Italian fullback Ange Capuozzo, who starts on the right wing with French international fullback Thomas Ramos at number 15.

Daunting.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup on Sunday, with two interesting games ahead involving Irish provinces in Europe, looking to follow in the footsteps of winners Munster and Connacht yesterday. To achieve that for Ulster, however, would require one of their best performances in many years as they face defending champions Toulouse away from home at the Stade Ernest Wallon, kick-off there is at 3.15pm. Later, Leinster will go away to Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate, with a much more realistic aspiration to come with the spoils, kickoff there is at 5.30pm. Here are the Toulouse and Ulster teams for now:

TOULOUSE: Thomas Ramos; Ange Capuozzo, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Santiago Chocobares, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); David Ainu’u, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri; Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou; Jack Willis, Leo Banos, Alexandre Roumat.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, Joel Merkler, Joshua Brennan, Théo Ntamack, Paul Graou, Paul Costes, Juan Cruz Mallia.

ULSTER: Stewart Moore; Werner Kok, Ben Carson, Stuart McCloskey, Michael Lowry; Aidan Morgan, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, James McCormick, Scott Wilson; Alan O’Connor (capt), Harry Sheridan; Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, James McNabney.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Dave Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Nick Timoney.

Referee: Adam Leal (RFU).