Storm Darragh welcomes All-Ireland League back after break with Clontarf heading to Ballynahinch

Ballynahinch's Clayton Milligan and Zach McCall celebrate scoring a try against City of Armagh in the Ulster Rugby Premiership Division 1 Play Off in Ballymacarn Park in September 2023. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

The effects of Storm Darragh welcome back the Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) after a two-week break, with the first of two significant rounds to be played over the next two weekends before the festive break at the halfway point.

Ballynahinch, the somewhat surprising leaders after five successive bonus-point wins, host third-placed Clontarf at Ballymacarn Park where they have not been beaten since April.

Just over year ago the sides played out a 24-all draw here, with the recently capped Cormac Izuchukwu among the home try-scorers and Hinch look stronger this season, with hooker Clayton Milligan’s six tries even outnumbering his prolific counterpart Dylan Donnellan on four.

They are without Ben Moxham as well as fellow winger Aaron Sexton, who is heading to the USA to pursue a career in the AFL, while Jake Humphreys returns at outhalf.

Clontarf are also much changed, with Alex Soroka at number eight, winger Aitzol King and fullback Andrew Smith among those returning and it looks like being another close arm wrestle.

UCD are stacked for their match against Terenure at the Belfield Bowl, so much so that Leinster’s match-winner in Ulster, James Culhane, is on the bench, while fellow academy players Ben Brownlee, Diarmuid Mangan, Rory McGuire, Ruben Moloney, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Alan Spicer all come into the starting XV.

Jordan Coghlan’s brace was crucial in Terenure’s 19-12 win last time they met but he is ruled out, albeit ex-Ospreys backrower Will Hickey switches to number eight. Harrison Brewer has overcome his ankle injury and with Chris Cosgrave returning from his trial in Bath to start at fullback, Aran Egan reverts to outhalf.

A settled St Mary’s have enjoyed renewing old acquaintances back in 1A this season and, sitting second, they host Young Munster for the first time since February 2018 in a renewal of the famous 1993 shoot-out at Lansdowne Road. Ever since that day, there has always been an edge to this rivalry.

To add some extra spice, Conor Hayes (47 points this season) and Dan Goggin (who also has three tries), come up against their former club for the first time. Julian Leszczynski, Young Munster’s leading scorer with 58 points, switches to fullback, with Munster’s Tony Butler and Jake O’Riordan combining at halfback and recently contracted Conor Bartley at tight head.

Garryowen, bottom of the table, are reinforced by the return of Liam Coombes alongside fellow Munster players Dylan Hicks, Jack Daly, Brian Gleeson, George Hadden and Ronan Foxe, for the visit of Cork Con. The champions recall last season’s leading try-scorer Matthew Bowen, with Sean French moving to 13, and captain David Hyland returns at number eight.

Evidently content with Lansdowne’s win over Clontarf last time out, Declan Fassbender has done that rarity in the AIL and named an unchanged side for their tricky trek to City of Armagh who, curiously, have won their last three away but lost their last three at home.

Old Belvedere who lead 1B after taking 19 points out of their last 20, meet Shannon at Ollie Campbell Park for the first time since their 46-8 promotion/relegation playoff win last April.

The 2A pacesetters Corinthians head to Banbridge without Seán Naughton, in line for his Connacht debut, while close challengers Cashel and Instonians clash at Spafield.

Energia All-Ireland League (2.30pm unless stated)