Connacht seek statement victory over Bulls

URC: Connacht v Vodacom Bulls, Saturday 5.30pm, Dexcom Stadium, Galway (Live on RTÉ2)

Just a single point currently stands between the South African Bulls and Connacht, ensuring a robust battle is expected when the two meet in Galway on Saturday (5.30pm).

With Connacht currently in fifth spot on the URC table, ahead of both Munster and Ulster, and the Bulls in third – just one point in front (but with a game in hand) – all Irish eyes should be on Pete Wilkins’ men as they try to continue their charge up the table.

It would be a huge statement if they could nail down a victory over one of South Africa’s most successful franchises, but Wilkins knows the Bulls will be a “massive challenge”.

Although Connacht’s home record against South African teams is 10 wins from 12 matches, the Bulls have lost only once this season – by a point to the Scarlets in the fifth round.

READ MORE

“They’ve quality across the field and have that typical South African mix of strength in the forwards and speed in the backs,” Wilkins says. “That said we’ve had a really positive few weeks since our last game and can welcome back a few players from injury and international duty, so we’re in a good spot overall.”

Jack Carty returns to the pivotal outhalf position, with Joe Joyce captaining the side, while, as expected, the South Africans have travelled with a big squad in the hopes of delivering wins over Connacht, and Saracens in their ensuing Champions Cup clash.

The well-travelled Johan Goosen returns for the Bulls with Springbok Marcel Coetzee captaining a side that includes two-time Rugby World Cup winner, veteran Willie Le Roux – amid rumours of his move to the UK. Add in Canan Moodie and Argentinian Sebastian de Klerk, and coaching director Jake White can afford to put fellow stars Cameron Hanaken, Keagan Johannes, and Mornay Smith on the bench with views to their European clash at StoneX Stadium.

Connacht: S Jennings, S Bolton, P O’Conor, C Forde, S Cordero, J Carty, B Murphy, D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier, J Joyce (capt), N Murray, J Murphy, C Oliver, S Jansen. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, P Boyle, C Blade, D Hawkshaw, S Hurley-Langton

Vodacom Bulls: W le Roux, C Moodie, D Kriel, H Vorster, S de Klerk, J Goosen, E Papier, A Tshakweni, A van der Merwe, F Klopper, R Vermaak, JF van Heerden, M Coetzee (capt), C Wiese, C ka Gumede. Replacements: J Grobbelaar, G Steenekamp, M Smith, J Kirsten, C Hanekom, K Johannes, A Dyantyi, S Gans.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).