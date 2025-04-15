Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts heavy rain and abrupt drop in temperatures

Member of the public walking in heavy rain in Dublin in February. Photograph: Collins

Three weeks of sunshine and dry weather is expected come to an abrupt end as heavy rain is forecast over the coming days.

Parts of the country that have had no rain at all in April are forecast to get heavy, thunderous rain on Wednesday and Friday, with the chance of flooding in places.

Already a yellow-level rain warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

It may be extended south of the Border. The forecast is for heavy rain on the eastern seaboard on Wednesday with temperatures in Dublin falling to six degrees, a sharp contrast to the 20 degrees in the capital at the weekend.

“The latest runs of the model shows that the rainfall is going to be heavy on Wednesday. There is potential for a rainfall warning,” Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh said.

“There’s going to be a very wet start in places like Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow and eastern parts of Ulster as well.”

Temperatures are forecast to fall to freezing on Wednesday night with a nip in the air expected over the coming days.

After a mixed day on Thursday, heavy showers are set to return on Friday with rain across the country, though temperatures are expected to be relatively mild.

Ms Walsh said there was a possibility that at least a yellow-level rain warning would be issued for Friday closer to the time.

The Easter bank holiday weekend looks like being more of the same unsettled conditions.

“Friday is definitely very wet. We have low pressure dominating. It’s going to be unsettled. I’d prepare for rain, but hope for the best,” she said.

“The ground is very dry and the rivers are low. The impacts won’t be as bad as it would be if we had saturated soil.”