Physicality is a ‘non-negotiable’ for Connacht as the Bulls come to visit

Physicality is a “non-negotiable” in Connacht’s preparations for Saturday’s visit of the Bulls to Dexcom Stadium as the URC resumes after the Autumn Nations Series.

South Africa’s most successful franchise, currently sitting in third place on the table, may be missing some internationals, but Connacht’s Pete Wilkins is relishing the prospect of a return to action since claiming a 31-7 win over the Dragons a month ago.

“It’s a great challenge. I’ve been reading a fair bit of South African media myself, just trying to get a feel, obviously seeing that touring squad come out. But even if they protect some of those Springboks for the Saracens game, the guys, who are next in, are fantastic quality as well.

“So it’s exactly the sort of game you want when you’re restarting a block of the season like this. In a game at home, you want it to be a big challenge. You want it to be an exciting spectacle for the supporters. And we can’t wait.”

Wilkins will be missing a host of players – the international quartet of Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast, who remain with the Ireland camp – while rising star Hugh Gavin remains out of action until mid-February having undergone ankle surgery. Prop Peter Dooley continues to nurse a calf strain, while JJ Hanrahan is looking for a mid-January return following knee surgery. However both Dave Heffernan, released from the Ireland camp, and Argentinian Santiago Cordero are available for selection.

Currently sitting in fifth place, Connacht are keen to consolidate their position.

“I don’t think it’s a must-win URC game seven,” says Wilkins, “but I do think we all understand the importance of our home performances and our home results.

“We need wins, so it’s a massive challenge, but also the opportunity on the other side of it, if we’re able to do the business. So I think we all understand the connotations of that.”

With three wins and three losses, Wilkins’ side is maintaining its top eight position courtesy of six bonus points.