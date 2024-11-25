Munster appoint Alex Codling as interim forwards coach consultant

Alex Codling is forwards coach of the Ireland women's team. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster have appointed Alex Codling as forwards coach consultant on an interim basis.

His appointment comes after Andi Kyriacou announced his decision to leave his role as Munster’s forwards coach with the province now seeking his replacement.

Announcing the news last week, Munster Rugby said Kyriacou made the decision to leave his role in order to rejoin his family in England.

Codling is currently forwards coach with the Ireland women’s team and will continue in both roles ahead of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations which begins in March.

He was previously head coach of Premiership club Newcastle Falcons and was also a coach with the England senior men’s team, Harlequins and Oyonnax.