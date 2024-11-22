Munster Rugby confirm departure of forwards coach Andi Kyriacou

Andy Kyriacou was promoted to forwards coach of the Munster men's senior team ahead of the 2022/23 season. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Munster Rugby has confirmed forwards coach Andi Kyriacou is set to leave his role with the province.

A statement released on Friday confirmed Kyriacou has decided to leave Munster in order to rejoin his family in England.

The former hooker lined out for Munster during the 2006/07 season and later returned to the province in April 2021 to take up a role as an elite player development officer with the academy. He was promoted to forwards coach of the men’s senior team ahead of their 2022/23 URC title-winning season.

Explaining his decision to leave Munster, Kyriacou said he has “lived apart from my young family for several years now and we felt it timely to continue our rugby journey back in the UK”.

Thanking the players, management and fans, he added, “It has not been an easy decision as Munster is a club very close to my heart and, above all, it’s been a pleasure to be able to coach a group of such impressive young players and men.

“I’m particularly proud of winning the URC in the 22/23 season, topping the league last year and for all the young players I have helped develop. I wish Munster every success in the future.”

Munster Rugby confirmed the recruitment process for a new forwards coach has begun.