Live: Ireland v Fiji, third test of the Autumn Nations Series

Big day for Sam Prendergast, of course. Anyone who watched him steer the Ireland Under-20s around the place with such aplomb two years back could see that this day was bound to come at some stage but a first start at 10 is a big deal in anyone’s life. Johnny Watterson has profiled the young Leinster up-and-comer in today’s paper.

Here we go then, with the third of four November tests as Fiji arrive at Lansdowne Road. Andy Farrell has gone with youth, with Sam Prendergast getting the reins in the number 10 jersey and debut starts for Cormac Izuchukwu and Gus McCarthy. Should be good fun all round - the weather has improved in Dublin since the overnight storms and the Fijians can usually be relied upon to throw it around a bit. Kick-off is at 3.10.

Here are the teams:

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, Capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Conor Murray (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster).

FIJI: Vuate Karawalevu (Waratahs); Jiuta Wainiqolo (Toulon), Waisea Nayacalevu (Sale, capt), Josua Tuisova (Racing 92), Ponepati Loganimasi (Fijian Drua); Caleb Muntz (Fijian Drua), Frank Lomani (Fijian Drua); Eroni Mawi (Saracens), Tevita Ikanivere (Fijian Drua), Luke Tagi (Bayonne); Mesake Vocevoce (Fijian Drua), Temo Mayanavanua (Northampton); Meli Derenalagi (Fijian Drua), Kitione Salawa (Fijian Drua), Elia Canakaivata (Fijian Drua).

Replacements: Sam Matavesi (Lyon), Haereiti Hetet (Fijian Drua), Samu Tawake (Fijian Drua), Setareki Turagacoke (Stade Francais), Albert Tuisue (Gloucester), Peni Matawalu (Fijian Drua), Vilimoni Botitu (Castres Olympique), Sireli Maqala (Bayonne).

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)